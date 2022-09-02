Philip Barney: The immigrant crisis

Since Joe Biden was inaugurated, the US Customs and Border Patrol reports more than 2 million foreign nationals from 160 countries have crossed our southern border illegally, including 23 known terrorists last year (that we know of). USA Facts reports 20,000 unaccompanied minors crossing the border in April 2022, 4.6 times the greatest number ever. This immigrant influx has created significant public health problems for American citizens. The immigrants are housed in crowded unsanitary facilities hidden from the public, are untested for the COVID-19 virus and unvaccinated for any infectious diseases (what happened to the MANDATE?). The immigrants are transported surreptitiously to various locations across the US, at billions in taxpayer expense, creating a “super-spreader” scenario without the knowledge of the local citizens. Convicted felons and gang members are routinely released into the country. Crossing the southern border can also be hazardous for the immigrants: over 700 have died in the attempt.

Because Biden’s open-border policy has overwhelmed Border Patrol resources, fewer personnel are available for enforcement activities, affecting every state adversely. Nine criminal cartels in Mexico, supported by the Chinese Communist Party, have greatly expanded their drug and human trafficking to every state in the country due to lack of border enforcement. Precursor materials for the manufacture of Fentanyl, a potent and deadly synthetic opioid are manufactured in China, shipped to Mexico, where Fentanyl is manufactured and combined with other weaker opioids and distributed and sold to unsuspecting drug users in the entire US. The result has been predictable and devastating: over 100,000 drug overdose deaths last year, including 63 in Montana, the leading cause of death in 18–30-year-old in the US. This crisis is facilitated by the President’s border policy, yet he, DHS Secretary Majorcas and Vice President Harris (who is supposed to be in charge of the border) have repeatedly denied there is a problem and lied to the American people about what is happening, putting their political agenda ahead of the citizens welfare.

Likewise, the mainstream media (which seemed very interested in what the Trump administration was doing at the border) is ignoring one of the biggest tragedies in our nation’s history. Democrats in Congress have done nothing to alleviate this public health threat. They recently passed the partisan so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” ( that is like calling cookies and ice cream diet food) that gives $80 billion to the IRS for 87,000 new agents ($ 1 million/ employee), but nothing for southern border security. A small percentage of these funds could have had a major impact in reducing drug trafficking. They don’t seem to care about the negative impact on the health, wellbeing and financial security of the people of this country. This is a direct violation of their oath of office to protect citizens of the US. They all should be held accountable to the thousands of grieving families who have lost loved ones to this tragedy, and should be replaced. We don’t need another Democrat in Congress.