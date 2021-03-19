PHM position on Post Hospital and associated development

The board of Preserve Historic Missoula would like to acknowledge the positives of the proposal for the Fort Missoula Post Hospital and associated development, while also voicing a few concerns.

First, we wholeheartedly support the preservation and adaptive reuse of the Post Hospital and other historic buildings on the site. The developers should be lauded for their vision for the adaptive reuse and preservation of this incredibly significant historic building. The Post Hospital is an essential historic building that anchors the Fort site, and we look forward to having it opened up for use once again.

Second, we support the addition of commercial buildings to the site that are in the architectural style of the Civilian Conservation Corps historic buildings that already exist. This will have minimal impact to the historic fabric. It will bring new and appropriate businesses to the site, and could be a boon for the museums if visitors stay on site for longer stretches. It also contributes to the public nature and use of the Fort site.

However, we have significant reservations about the inclusion of townhouses on site. We are very concerned over the proposed privatization of the Fort, and what that will do to the integrity of the site and its ability to be protected by additional preservation legislation in the future.

The Fort maintains an extremely high degree of historic integrity due to its public use and extant structures, and our concern is that the privatization of Fort land and property would jeopardize that. In addition, the proposed housing development does not conform to the existing historic preservation overlay for Fort Missoula. We acknowledge that housing, particularly of the affordable type, is a hot-button issue in Missoula these days, and we understand the need for additional housing stock. And finally, we feel that not enough information on what these houses would look like or cost was provided during stakeholder meetings.

The board of directors of Preserve Historic Missoula include Kasey Morgan (co-president), Matt Morgan (co-president), Cynthia Manning, Jennifer Anthony, Page Goode, Dan Hall, Kayla Blackman, Alix Sykes, Rob Henry, Patricia O’Keefe and Stan Cohen.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0