Plague in the People's House

Suffice it to say last week’s move by the Republican majority of the 2021 Legislature to hold the upcoming session “in person” while rejecting common-sense precautions to reduce infection, illness and death from COVID has left people gasping in disbelief. What could they be thinking? Why would they subject the people of Montana to such foolish and unnecessary risks? And how could anyone think needlessly endangering Montana’s citizens qualifies as “patriotic” in any way, shape or form? Make no mistake, the plague has come to the Peoples’ House as the pandemic rages — and it will stalk the halls of the Capitol and claim its victims, fools and innocents alike.
Montana’s is one of the most outstanding state Capitols in the West, with huge stained glass windows, sweeping staircases, skylights, and 34 original murals depicting Montana history adorning the walls throughout the building. Charlie Russell’s enormous painting of “Lewis and Clark meeting Indians at Ross’ Hole” covers the entire front wall of the House of Representatives and never ceases to amaze those who gaze upon its magnificence.
Moreover, thanks to the Montana Constitution’s absolute guarantee of the Right to Know (Art II, Sec. 9): “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies” means we, the people, cannot be excluded from any legislative proceedings. This Declaration of Rights has made Montana’s Capitol one of the most open and accessible in the nation.
One might think, given the impact of the Legislature’s actions on the lives of all Montanans, that its leadership would take every possible measure to ensure the safety of citizens exercising their constitutional right to observe and participate in making laws, levying taxes and appropriating revenue to fund the state budget for the next two years.
As anyone who has ever participated in a legislative session can tell you without hesitation, the Capitol is routinely elbow-to-elbow in the halls, committee hearing rooms, and Senate and House chambers. Simply put, there is no feasible way to “socially distance” for legislators at their desks or for the public, staff, lobbyists, and agency personnel who show up at hearings to testify, answer questions, and discuss the many and varied complexities of any given bill.
While it’s fully justified to blame the “loser in chief” for politicizing the pandemic and turning the precautionary measures recommended by the nation’s top infectious disease experts into partisan symbols, Donald Trump is on his way out of the Oval Office, leaving in his wake a horrific toll of sickness and death from his adherence to “herd insanity.” Why would Montana’s Republicans want to emulate — and repeat — that horrific public health disaster and foist it on our innocent citizens?
Democratic legislators tried hard to have the session postponed for a couple months to give people a chance to be vaccinated. Barring that, they asked for a remote “virtual” session — although the realities of pulling that off remain daunting. But they were bulldozed on party-line votes despite the fact that there is no Constitutional mandate on a date when Montana’s Legislature must start its session. In short, there’s no viable excuse for not seriously considering postponement.
But this is where we’re at — wallowing in the ugly dregs of Trumpism and subject to the idiocy it spawned as the Legislature ignores the warnings and pleas of the county health officers and the city and county commissions. In short, they have made it incredibly perilous for Montanans to try to participate in their own governance — and that’s absolutely disgraceful.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
