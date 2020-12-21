Plague in the People's House

One might think, given the impact of the Legislature’s actions on the lives of all Montanans, that its leadership would take every possible measure to ensure the safety of citizens exercising their constitutional right to observe and participate in making laws, levying taxes and appropriating revenue to fund the state budget for the next two years.

As anyone who has ever participated in a legislative session can tell you without hesitation, the Capitol is routinely elbow-to-elbow in the halls, committee hearing rooms, and Senate and House chambers. Simply put, there is no feasible way to “socially distance” for legislators at their desks or for the public, staff, lobbyists, and agency personnel who show up at hearings to testify, answer questions, and discuss the many and varied complexities of any given bill.

While it’s fully justified to blame the “loser in chief” for politicizing the pandemic and turning the precautionary measures recommended by the nation’s top infectious disease experts into partisan symbols, Donald Trump is on his way out of the Oval Office, leaving in his wake a horrific toll of sickness and death from his adherence to “herd insanity.” Why would Montana’s Republicans want to emulate — and repeat — that horrific public health disaster and foist it on our innocent citizens?