Plans William Perry Pendley approved must now be revoked

The Lewistown RMP covers 650,000 acres of public lands in central Montana stretching from the Rocky Mountain Front to the Musselshell River breaks. That plan, approved by Pendley earlier this summer, opens 95% of the area to oil and gas leasing, imperiling some of the last intact prairie grasslands in the county that make this one of the most productive areas in North America for elk, upland birds, and other wildlife. Pendley touted that the agency applied a new “backcountry conservation” designation to certain areas. But under this particular plan, you can literally and figuratively drive a truck through the loopholes in the designation, which would still allow for those areas to be drilled, logged and mined.

In approving this plan, Pendley pandered to oil and gas interests and ignored the BLM’s multiple-use mandate when he dismissed some 800 Montanans and other members of the public who urged the BLM to adopt a plan that protects habitat and wildlands, including the 200,000 acres the agency identified as having wilderness characteristics.