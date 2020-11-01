Please, don't bring weapons to polls or to protests

The upcoming election is fraught with tensions, accusations of fraud and the possibility that the results may not be available until days later. These accusations are coming from both Republican and Democratic leaders. If the election results are close, there may be many factions taking to the streets demanding that the elections be conducted fairly.

We want the election results to be tallied fairly and we encourage everyone to demonstrate if they are so motivated. We want to discourage anyone from bringing weapons to the polls or to the ensuing demonstrations afterward. If there is conflict regarding the results, these conflicts can and should be adjudicated by the courts. They cannot and should not be adjudicated by individuals bearing arms threatening each other. Tensions will be high and the possibility of angry words turning to lethal violence will only increase when firearms are present. People with the best of intentions may still do awful things which they themselves regret.