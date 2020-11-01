Please, don't bring weapons to polls or to protests

The upcoming election is fraught with tensions, accusations of fraud and the possibility that the results may not be available until days later. These accusations are coming from both Republican and Democratic leaders. If the election results are close, there may be many factions taking to the streets demanding that the elections be conducted fairly.
We want the election results to be tallied fairly and we encourage everyone to demonstrate if they are so motivated. We want to discourage anyone from bringing weapons to the polls or to the ensuing demonstrations afterward. If there is conflict regarding the results, these conflicts can and should be adjudicated by the courts. They cannot and should not be adjudicated by individuals bearing arms threatening each other. Tensions will be high and the possibility of angry words turning to lethal violence will only increase when firearms are present. People with the best of intentions may still do awful things which they themselves regret.
It is illegal in Montana to bring weapons to polling places and it is illegal to possess them on county property or to use weapons to intimidate anyone at any time. This past week, we’ve had discussions with the Missoula County Sheriff, Missoula County Attorney's Office, the Missoula Police Chief and the Missoula County Elections Office. These agencies are coordinating with each other to make sure that there is no violence or intimidation at any polling places in Missoula County on Election Day. In normal times, electioneering is not permitted within 100 feet of polling places. The police are interpreting this to mean that it is not permitted within 100 feet of the socially distanced queues of people and cars waiting to drop off their ballots. They are interpreting the ban on weapons in polling places to apply to these queues as well.
We believe that voter intimidation on Election Day will be minimal. Our greater concern is for the demonstrations afterward.
The killings in Kenosha may be instructive: Kyle Rittenhouse is a teenager who was convinced that he and his rifle came to town to protect the community. There were likely adults in his world who taught him that it is appropriate to use weapons for solving problems. His mother even drove him and his assault rifle to Kenosha, even though he was too young to legally possess it. When he got there, he found himself in a tense, frightening situation. The only way he knew to deal with it was to shoot. We see a scared boy in way over his head, who had been poorly served by the adults around him. In addition to the harm to the people he shot, he will likely spend the remainder of his youth in prison. It’s a Shakespearean tragedy.
Kenosha could easily happen here if we don’t take steps in advance to avoid it. During the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Missoula we may have dodged a bullet. Almost literally. Armed vigilantes came to demonstrations that were otherwise completely peaceful. Fueled by misinformation spread by political leaders, they “unlawfully detained” a black youth. Throughout all of the BLM gatherings, the only violence was perpetrated by them. In contrast, at demonstrations where there were no guns, there was no violence.
Kenosha and the Missoula vigilantes are only two examples of the myriad calamities that have happened recently. We don’t want a shootout on Broadway. Or, for that matter, anywhere else.
We urge everyone to leave your guns at home. For the safety of our community and our democracy. It’s not a matter of gun rights. It’s a matter of doing what’s right.
This opinion is signed by members of Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America in Missoula: Mark Anderlik, Rosemary Polichio, Bebo Ruiz, Sarah McClain, Robbie Liben, Elizabeth Marshall, Michael Dean and J. Kevin Hunt.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!