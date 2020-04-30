Poe touts years of behind-the-scenes political experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was a time when we celebrated being “Bitterrooters” and the “Bitterroot Way.” A time when fellowship was as valuable as privacy. On Sunday the big deal was to dine at the Budd and Shirley’s Buffet in Darby along with everybody else. We served each other and that was good to be part of. We had a sense of family that welcomed all comers.

Today, after the closure of our national forests, we have seen most of our work force move on, leaving an anemic economy behind.

I was once in the trucking business out of Darby and I know what prosperity looks like. I believe we can have that again and the next four years will spell the result. Our county will need representation that can and will work together to forge huge steps in many directions. An economic rebound that doesn’t just catch us up but puts us ahead of the curve. Education opportunities that allow our young people to stay here as they gain careers that are tailored for tomorrow's market. Health care that isn’t a extension or expansion but is a whole new approach that spells the answer for decades to come. And reopening our national forest so that we might re-enter and enjoy our backyard paradise.