Poe touts years of behind-the-scenes political experience

There was a time when we celebrated being “Bitterrooters” and the “Bitterroot Way.” A time when fellowship was as valuable as privacy. On Sunday the big deal was to dine at the Budd and Shirley’s Buffet in Darby along with everybody else. We served each other and that was good to be part of. We had a sense of family that welcomed all comers.
Today, after the closure of our national forests, we have seen most of our work force move on, leaving an anemic economy behind.
I was once in the trucking business out of Darby and I know what prosperity looks like. I believe we can have that again and the next four years will spell the result. Our county will need representation that can and will work together to forge huge steps in many directions. An economic rebound that doesn’t just catch us up but puts us ahead of the curve. Education opportunities that allow our young people to stay here as they gain careers that are tailored for tomorrow's market. Health care that isn’t a extension or expansion but is a whole new approach that spells the answer for decades to come. And reopening our national forest so that we might re-enter and enjoy our backyard paradise.
I have 19 years working behind the scenes politically and bring a long list of accomplishments that qualify me as your best pick for the job. They include former Ravalli County Parks and Recreation board, former RC Open Lands board, RC Special Zoning District board, RC Tax Appeal board, Ravalli County State GOP Committee, member of the Bitterroot College Referendum Committee, member of the GOP state platform on Indian Affairs, Commerce, Education and most recent, chair of the Platform Committee on Health and Human Services.
I have years on the next closest candidate for this job and promise to do my best to bring home good results. I stand ready to hit the ground running with bills in hand and a can-do attitude.
Hollis Poe is a Republican candidate for House District 85.
