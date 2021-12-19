Point/Counterpoint: Should the Bill of Rights be updated?

POINT: Change the Bill of Rights? Don’t be so sure

Jeffrey Sikkenga

We live in a time of division and uncertainty. Some people say that the only path forward is to fundamentally “update” our government, including such basic documents as the Bill of Rights.

At first glance, it might seem like a good idea. After all, the Bill of Rights changed the original Constitution by adding 10 amendments. And now the Bill of Rights itself is 230 years old — an anniversary we observe on Dec. 15. Surely, we’ve made progress since then. Surely, we know better than James Madison and the other “old, dead white men” who wrote and adopted the Bill of Rights. Surely, it’s time.

Don’t be so sure.

Those who advocate “updating” the Bill of Rights need to remember what it is they want to change. Founders like Madison knew that government does not give us our rights. They come from the “laws of nature and of nature’s God,” as the Declaration of Independence puts it. The Bill of Rights proclaims fundamental rights — like freedom of speech and freedom of religion — we already have as human beings and citizens. Even if the First Amendment didn’t exist, for example, every American would still have the right to communicate their opinions and practice their faith. The Founders wrote down those rights just to make sure everyone understood the liberties they already had.

To update the Bill of Rights, then, is to try to alter the fundamental principles of a free society. It’s like trying to “update” the law of gravity. We can understand more deeply what gravity means, but it doesn’t change the principle.

So the real question is not whether we should update the Bill of Rights. The question is whether we truly have the knowledge and understanding to exercise those rights and govern ourselves responsibly?

Unfortunately, too many Americans — especially young people — don’t know the basic facts of our history and don’t have even a rudimentary understanding of such great documents as the Constitution and Bill of Rights. According to the most-recent National Assessment of Education Progress, released last year, only 24 percent of eighth-grade students scored “proficient” in civics and even fewer, 15 percent, were proficient in history. Those students will soon be graduating from high school.

Even worse, too many young people don’t understand why America deserves their respect and devotion. A Gallup survey showed that only 24 percent of young people are “extremely proud” to be American. According to the survey, the gap between young people and older generations is the largest ever.

Why? Unlike previous generations, too many young Americans are not discovering the true story of our country. They are not learning that America was founded on principles of freedom and that our history is the story of our struggle to live up to those principles. They are not learning, as the great Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass said, that the Constitution and its Bill of Rights is a “glorious liberty document.”

Of course, the Constitution wasn’t perfect. It has been amended 27 times, including the Bill of Rights. But every amendment should be a change that brings the document more — not less — in line with our founding principles of individual liberty, personal responsibility and limited government. That’s what the Bill of Rights did, and that’s why we need to keep it as is. Changing it now would be going backward, not forward.

To truly go forward, we need to change the civic education of Americans — especially our young people. We need to put aside the history and civics textbooks and help students dig into the founding documents themselves like the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Students need to rediscover the Founding principles that unite us — that make us “one people,” as the Declaration says.

To bring the country back together and go forward together, the answer is not to change our Bill of Rights. The answer is to restore our shared history and principles to their rightful place in the hearts and minds of the American people, especially our young people.

Jeffrey Sikkenga is executive director of the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, an independent educational center specializing in the study and teaching of U.S. history and government.

COUNTERPOINT: The Bill of Rights needed to be updated — and it was

Elizabeth Wydra

Most Americans know the Bill of Rights. But too few Americans know that the way we enjoy those crucial rights today is inextricably linked to the way our Constitution was transformed after the Civil War.

The first 10 amendments to the Constitution mark 10 early steps America took along what we at Constitutional Accountability Center call “the arc of constitutional progress.” Many people in the founding era opposed ratifying the Constitution’s original articles because they believed, as James Madison explained to the first Congress in 1789, it “did not contain effectual provision against encroachments on particular rights.” To remedy these objections, the Bill of Rights, Madison said, “expressly declare(s) the great rights of mankind secured under this constitution.”

Today, we know many of these rights by heart. Freedom of speech and press. Freedom from government establishment of religion and free exercise of religion. The right to be secure from unreasonable government searches and seizures. The rights to due process of law and against self-incrimination, and many others. In fact, the Ninth Amendment tells us the Bill of Rights isn’t exclusive, and that we, the people, have other rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution.

As advanced as it was for its time, however, the Bill of Rights still fell critically short. It applied only to the actions of the federal government, allowing states to run roughshod over these rights. Even worse, these promised “great rights of mankind” stood in brutally stark contrast to the institution of slavery, ringing as “hollow mockery” in the face of the most fundamental deprivations of life and liberty.

In the wake of the Civil War, however, African-Americans, abolitionists and other Americans joined together to further expound the meaning of freedom. The ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution brought about what has been called a “Second Founding,” revolutionizing our governing charter to prohibit chattel slavery, promise citizenship to all born in America, offer equal protection under the law, and protect the right to vote from racial discrimination.

America’s post-Civil War “Second Founders” updated the Bill of Rights in two ways.

First, they widened the umbrella of its majestic protections to cover everyone in America, to prevent state and local governments from violating our rights without fear of consequence. Most of the Supreme Court’s most celebrated rulings vindicating the rights set out in the Bill of Rights — cases such as New York Times v. Sullivan, Gideon v. Wainwright, and Miranda v. Arizona — are actually 14th Amendment cases. Without the 14th Amendment, states would be free to violate every single right listed in the Bill of Rights, as states in fact did to perpetuate the institution of slavery.

It is because of the effort of our Reconstruction framers that our fundamental rights are guaranteed no matter where in the United States you live. To be sure, the promise of the transformed Constitution has not always translated into a lived reality for far too many in this country. But there is power in the words generations of activists fought so hard to write into our national charter — we know what should be ours, and we demand change when constitutional promises are illusory.

Second, the 14th Amendment expanded the meaning of freedom beyond the fundamental rights in the Bill of Rights. As my colleague, Constitutional Accountability Center Civil Rights Director David Gans, has explained, the 14th Amendment’s “framers sought to safeguard fundamental rights that have no explicit textual basis in the Bill of Rights but that are crucial to equality and liberty.”

At the Second Founding, in fact, the framers of the 14th Amendment said, “It is the Declaration of Independence placed immutably and forever in our Constitution.”

The Bill of Rights, therefore, remains timeless and essential to our civic life. But it is just part of America’s struggle to become a “more perfect union.” As our ancestors taught us, that work is never finished. Through times of war and peace, and even pandemic, they showed us that America is best when the arc of our Constitution bends ever toward progress and liberation.

Elizabeth Wydra is president of Constitutional Accountability Center, a public interest law firm and think tank dedicated to promoting the promise of the Constitution’s text, history and values.

