I recently discovered that school resource officers (SROs) had the good fortune of summer work in Missoula’s fresh (hopefully) air out-of-doors; serving our community as bicycle patrol officers.
“Well, that’s pretty useful and appropriate," I thought. When bicycle season gets in full swing, it’s handy to have someone with actual clout reining in some of the, shall we say, “more enthusiastic” bicyclists who sprout as reliably as spring dandelions. The ones who ride against traffic, AKA “rolling salmon.” Those having a visual impairment where red traffic signals have a decidedly greenish hue. The grounded fighter pilots swooping past unsuspecting pedestrians on sidewalks or pathways at mach 0.2 with nary a bell ring or “on your left."
In other words, the pitiful, yet relatively small, portion of my two-wheeled brethren demonstrating the cognitive ability and movement predictably of a squirrel. By the way, my choice of “brethren” is not sexist; merely gender-specific. By my observations, the “squirrel brain disease” male-to-female ratio is easily 20 to 1. Sorry, guys.
It was good to know there would be a corrective presence plying the streets and trails. Of course, my neck exercise from SMH (shaking my head) would decline. But it would be worth it. I expected, and certainly hoped, the patrolling officers would have electric assist mounts; squirrels are a quick and elusive bunch.
So I contacted Officer Jimmy Johnson, the SRO from Hellgate High School. Our introductory phone conversation made it apparent the patrol’s focus was other than my expectations. While they were on bikes (no electric assist), the primary involvement wasn’t toward two-wheeled travelers. As it turns out, bicycles are an ideal patrol vehicle for gaining access to (to quote a Paul Simon lyric from “The Boxer”) “the places where the ragged people go.” The patrol was significantly engaged as observers of and engagers with Missoula’s transient and homeless population — certainly a worthy exercise, and one that I expect was cordial unless circumstances required a more restrictive approach.
Though disappointed that the squirrel population would seemingly remaining “uncivilized,” I still scheduled a face-to-face with Officer Johnson.
He described basics of the “bike force” (my term): six officers plying their bikes in four 10-hour shifts per week, with limited off-bike duties (reports, etc.). Their focus is the downtown area and the related river corridor. Shared-use paths and the Kim Williams Trail are also supervised. As we talked, it was satisfying to find that Jim Johnson’s observations regarding cyclist behaviors in need of “mending” significantly matched my own. Top admonitions included wrong-way riding, running stop signs/lights, failure to safely interact with pedestrians, and operating “unlit” after dark.
I asked if he’d ever encountered the two banes of cyclists: being “doored” by an exiting parked driver and receiving a “right hook” from a driver at an intersection. Yes, he had. And (hooray!) he was often able to give significant reprimand, though usually not a citation, for these illegal behaviors. Pedestrians also got occasional “chats” — most typically dog walkers not adhering to leash requirements (voice command being missing or ineffective).
The most enjoyable interactions during his patrols? Handing out “micro-lights” to cyclists needing nighttime lighting, giving directions and warm welcomes to tourists, and providing occasional first aid to those who had a trip or fall interrupt a pleasant day.
So thank you, Officer Johnson, for sharing your experiences as well as for the service of your fellow SROs in summer — we are safer and better informed for it. Oh, and did you notice how I never asked how many miles you got to the doughnut? I get about 14.