Political fantasies versus economic and health realities

If we take off the rose-colored glasses, the situation extant becomes much clearer. Although President Trump ordered meat packing plant workers back to their jobs under the authority of the Defense Production Act, the reality is that these people are working shoulder to shoulder on production lines with no “social distancing” and, as evidenced by the outbreaks of c-virus at the plants, insufficient personal protective equipment. Dying to make a living is not part of the much lauded American Dream — nor will “American exceptionalism” make a bit of difference to a virus that brings sickness and death.

For Montana, where we have more cows than people, ranchers that can’t get their livestock sold and processed is a huge problem that will likely lead to further increases in farm and ranch bankruptcies, especially for those with over-extended debt burdens. What the pandemic has exposed are the severe weaknesses in a food processing system that has been commandeered and consolidated by a few large corporations which are now a serious bottleneck in the path from farm and ranch to table that keeps American families fed.