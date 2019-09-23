I’m a pretty busy guy. As a partner in a four-lawyer litigation firm, I have deadlines to meet most days. Further, since our practice is statewide, it is not uncommon to travel to Missoula, Kalispell or Billings in a given week. Throw in some sort of exercise routine, social and family responsibilities, and it doesn’t seem there’s much leftover time in a day.
Further, I have an obligation to my partners to produce. I can’t fake it — my obligations are real. If we don’t produce, the firm doesn’t get paid. If that happens, there’s no firm.
So if someone came to me and said, “Hey Smith, we want you to produce to your current level and we want you to run for president of the United States (or governor of Montana, or whatever),” I would laugh in their face.
“There’s no way someone in a full-time job can possibly run a full-scale political campaign, all while maintaining 100% production in her or his current position.” Why, then, do we routinely allow our elected officials to do just that?
We give money to candidates when they run. Then, once in, most of them earn salaries well over the median. Yet it seems that often their interest is less on the job we just hired them for and more on the next job they want. (I joked to my partner the other day that I am going to run for Montana secretary of state. My slogan: Vote for me. I actually want to be the secretary of state!)
So we have Gov. Steve Bullock (estimated annual salary: $115,502) flying around the country trying to get himself elected president while we pay his salary. But it’s not just Bullock; Greg Gianforte (annual salary: $174,000) is campaigning for governor while we pay him to be our representative. Corey Stapleton, secretary of state (estimated annual salary: $95,700) is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (annual salary: $174,000) are running for president while we pay them to be U.S. senators. Shouldn’t Congress be devoting their full-time efforts to solving problems? Maybe instead of worrying about their next "promotion," our politicians should do the job they were elected to do.
The worst of this is that when called on it, all of the candidates insist they are still doing their jobs, 100% — not missing a beat, I’m sure. If they truly are covering all their responsibilities, then you know they are leaning heavily on their administrative staff. (Oh yeah, we pay them too.) Alternatively, if you can perform 100% in your six-figure job, all while running for a statewide or national office, you’re overpaid.
This problem is so prevalent, it’s hard to really blame these politicians. Everyone does it.
Is our incumbent political class so wonderfully competent that they deserve a natural advantage over any challengers?
I propose a two-prong approach: First, a law preventing an elected politician for running for another position while he or she is still in office. Second, if a politician resigns from an elected office, he or she must sit out one election cycle before running for anything else.
Let’s ask our elected officials to focus, first, on the job we hired them to do.