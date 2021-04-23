Poll shows Montanans trust public health and want to keep decisions local

Montana’s response to the COVID pandemic has put our state’s public health system in the spotlight, as well as into the crosshairs.

Through numerous bills this session, members of the Montana Legislature have sought to attack our state’s public health system and insert politics and bureaucracy into the process of making decisions that keep our communities safe and healthy.

However, a new poll indicates that these efforts by legislators are driven more by special interests and ideology than by what Montana voters actually want. In fact, when it comes to making decisions regarding health concerns, Montana voters trust health officials more than politicians by a margin of more than 4-to-1.

The survey was funded by the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and carried out by the Republican polling firm New Bridge Strategy. It shows that Montanans believe that the state’s board of health system works well and that citizens trust the members of these bodies, who are appointed by local elected officials, to debate and make sound, science-based decisions that protect community health.