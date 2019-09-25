I'm writing to respectfully request that Missoula Development Services and the Missoula City Council postpone the impending decision on rezoning the Mullan Road/Flynn Lane parcel until we citizens have a better understanding of the plan.
I agree with Alderperson Mirtha Becerra, who recently also stood to oppose the rezoning "until a federal grant is announced, followed by a more robust planning process."
Among my endeavors, I'm also a citizen advocate working to improve conditions in, and help create a plan for, the Reserve Street corridor. I've been volunteering time and resources over the last two years to help address the longstanding traffic safety issues at and near Reserve Street, Mullan Road and Flynn Lane.
The timing of this rezoning request is problematic for many reasons that I'm happy to discuss in the days ahead. It's also important for us all to consider the reality that this subject parcel is just one of several soon to be developed in the area. In a nutshell, it is critical for our community to see significant traffic safety improvements in the area prior to higher-density development.
Please also understand that in my community volunteer work I also advocate for economic development, workforce housing, training, mentoring and attainable housing. As "new urbanism" experts and articles support, infill developments in urban cores like Missoula's downtown help fuel smart growth. Infill developments on the outskirts of cities with inadequate planning and infrastructure can lead to dire urban sprawl challenges. We neighbors (residential, business and school) in the area have already been addressing such growth challenges and we need your assistance, through more collaboration, to better address them.
I recently helped call a meeting among the involved engineering firm, the developers and our neighbors for a few reasons, including: 1. Because many of us weren't even aware this rezoning request was occurring (more of Missoula needs to be given notice through additional channels, as the current process is flawed), and 2. To address our many questions. The meeting size quickly grew out of my office conference room capacity, so Dr. Doug Reisig graciously offered to host the Aug. 28 meeting on his first day of school this year in the Hellgate Elementary board room. Twenty or so residents, school administrators and a board member, developers and business representatives attended, and most all of us expressed serious concerns about higher-density development appearing in the area prior to significant traffic safety improvements.
I asked Nick Kaufman of WGM Group during that meeting, in the presence of attendees (a full list is available upon request), what our next action items can be. He stated he would digest all of the helpful input from all of us at that meeting, and would get back to me as a primary point of contact for the group to help revise the plan. To date, I've not heard back from him and I see the push for rezoning went before city council Monday.
Thank you for considering my request, and the requests of so many other fellow citizens who have submitted a related petition. Please listen to us and include us for planning purposes. We, like you and other officials, very much desire to help keep Missoula a wonderful place to live, learn, play and work as smart growth happens.