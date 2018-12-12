Every single day, people enter the Poverello Center seeking a warm and safe place to spend the night. Their reasons for experiencing homelessness are as diverse as the people themselves. They are seniors on fixed incomes who could no longer afford to pay rent due to Missoula’s skyrocketing housing costs. They are neighbors with substance and mental health difficulties who lost housing and case management support due to state budget cuts.
And while the reasons are diverse, everyone has one thing in common — they are experiencing the trauma that comes with being homeless.
The unfortunate truth is this: Homelessness is a growing problem in Missoula, and it is not going away any time soon. During the Poverello Center’s busiest time of year in 2018, we served 25 percent more people than during that same period in 2017. Our staff feel the impact of this growing need every day, and we know that many of our neighbors feel it as well. We have heard our neighbors’ concerns about everyone’s safely and well-being.
Trauma is a complicated, terrible and deeply personal experience. The ways that people outwardly express their trauma can be scary and confusing to see and experience. For our Northside and Westside neighbors, encounters with individuals dealing with trauma and poverty can be unsettling and difficult to understand.
Aware of the ways that trauma impacts everyone in a community, we at the Pov remain fully and deeply committed to being a good neighbor in Missoula. We have a deep appreciation for the solution-oriented conversations we have had with our neighbors, our elected officials and all our partner agencies as we explore new and better ways to achieve the goals we share.
What we have come to learn from these conversations is that we, as a community, must face the challenge of homelessness in Missoula head-on. Homelessness will not be solved by trying to hide or deny that there is a problem. After so many years working with homelessness, we have also learned that punishment and arrest are also not the solution. Further criminalizing poverty, in fact, will only make the situation worse.
Instead, the Poverello Center, alongside our neighbors and partners, have come up with some more effective ways that we can address the challenge of homelessness and make it easier on the wider community.
First, the Poverello Center will continue to work hard towards making sure that people’s experience with homelessness is as brief as possible. Staff time is prioritized to help Poverello clients find permanent and stable housing through the Coordinated Entry System.
Second, we will continue our leadership role in Missoula’s Frequent Users System Engagement (FUSE) Project, a collaboration seeking to ease the impact of homelessness on our neighborhoods, medical services and criminal justice systems.
Third, the Pov will create additional opportunities for communication with our neighbors to continue building solutions, and to evaluate and improve internal operations. We are excited to implement a quarterly neighborhood cleanup program. More than 35 people volunteered at our first cleanup in November. We will also improve our courtyard area to make it a more comfortable place to gather. All changes are scheduled take place by spring 2019.
The Poverello Center’s role is to serve people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Missoula, but we cannot do it alone. The holidays are a special time at the Pov, and as donations and contributions of food and clothes flood our doors, we are heartened by the overwhelming generosity of our Missoula neighbors. You remind us that at the end of the day, we are all in this together. Thank you.