Predators and chronic wasting disease: A complex dynamic

• But what about the notion of wolves spreading CWD prions after feeding upon an infected animal? Based on the coyote research, it is reasonable to assume a wolf may also spread infectious prion material via their feces for up to three days. But what if wolves didn’t catch and kill a CWD infected deer or elk? That infected critter would be spreading CWD prions across the landscape via its feces, urine and saliva ― as well as by animal to animal contact ― multiple times a day for weeks, months, or even a year or more. Which scenario would distribute more CWD prions in the environment ― the wolves over a three-day period following ingestion of a CWD infected animal, or a CWD infected animal over a much longer period of time? I strongly suspect that wolves would contribute less environmental contamination than the live ungulate.

The possibility that wolves may help control CWD is an idea that should not be frivolously dismissed ― it deserves an answer provided by sound research. With the detection of CWD in Montana and its still rather limited distribution, Montana has an opportunity to play a leadership role in researching this important question: What role do predators play in the epidemiology of CWD?

I suggest that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks launch a research project designed to help answer this question by eliminating recreational wolf and mountain lion hunting in some of the identified CWD management zones. The trend in CWD prevalence and its rate of spread in those study areas could then be compared with other CWD management zones where the recreational hunting of wolves and lions continues. The results of such research could help wildlife agencies develop more effective plans for managing CWD.

Gary Wolfe holds a PhD in wildlife biology from Colorado State University, was the founding project leader for the CWD Alliance, is a former Montana, Fish and Wildlife commissioner, and a lifelong deer and elk hunter.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0