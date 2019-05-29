I share much of the nation’s horror at recently enacted vengefully cruel abortion bills.
Why?
My late father was a young intern and resident during the Great Depression in New York City. He treated the young, pregnant and poor. They were frequently addicted to heroin, almost certainly alcohol, and very likely young prostitutes. Almost certainly, they had been abused physically by their clients and pimps and would have been severely malnourished.
Imagine forcing any woman or child to continue a pregnancy under these conditions.
This is still a contemporary story in this time of sex trafficking and so many runaways from violent families.
Who could refuse assistance to these beaten and starved, including pregnancy termination: a mother and child-in-potentia at desperate risk with neither support nor protection?
These legislators appear to think "Mother Nature" automatically grants a miscarriage to ill and starving almost-moms. And they seem not to care if such a vulnerable and pregnant child or woman is forced to bear a child already addicted to alcohol or heroin and multiply impaired and in danger.
These terrified pregnant women and girls were my father’s first patients after medical school. He had to withdraw the babies chemically from their moms’ addictive drugs.
Do these legislators care about what happens to the children of such impaired mothers? Is their cruel legislation an attempt at killing the most vulnerable poor in our country, who must seem threatening to the pious hypocrites who imbibe their drugs secretly and have sexual encounters they themselves forbid others?
Irreverently I ask how many abortions of secret sex partners have they purchased? Maybe they write it off their taxes as a business deduction — along with the power-maddening drugs they undoubtedly obtain by prescription or stealth.
Do these killers-by-law feel so vulnerable to increasing minority populations that what they really want are no white abortions?
Do they see abortion as castration of their own sexual potency and project that feeling onto innocent strangers fleeing violence and starvation in their own lands? Sigmund Freud would recognize their probable castration complex amid their forms of racism. Their fear of being overwhelmed by immigrants from violence is emerging as Nazi-era type legislation that Freud, a Jewish refugee from the Nazis, would recognize with bitter and ironic sadness.
Are there answers we can make possible in this still-free America?
I propose responsible and compassionate sex education which is sex-separate. Boys need to identify with sexually responsible men. Girls need the love and support of compassionate and experienced and rational women. Once these strengths of love are present, girls and boys can identify with each other’s fears and needs and and see the other partner’s interests as their own.
And we need Southern women to unite and revolt. No sex, no cooking, no cleaning, no secretarial or other professional assistance until these wretched politicians come to their senses.
After almost 44 years in sobriety, a wonderful marriage and two careers involving academic and creative teaching and writing, movement study and performance and equestrian education of the widest spread of ages and nationalities, I cannot and will not forget those who did not survive.
Especially the runaways from all forms of violence who are still being used as sexual toilets.