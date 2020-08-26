Preparing for the paths ahead

Carl is driving out an alley, preparing to turn right. He’s mostly blocking the sidewalk to better look for an opening in traffic. Sue is walking toward the car from Carl’s right while he’s still looking left. With a sliver of sidewalk still open, she decides to walk past the front of the car. You know where this is going, right? Just as Sue starts going around, Carl sees an opening and takes his foot off the brake before his gaze returns forward. Fortunately, he heard the slam of her palm on his hood before he hit the gas.

Jim is confidently riding in the bike lane of westbound Fifth, approaching South Higgins; the light is green. Sarah is driving in the lane to Jim’s left and thinking about her downtown errands. As she passes Jim, his presence barely registers; he has his dedicated space — she has hers. She initiates her right turn with Jim barely a score of feet behind her. With barely one second's reaction time, he can’t avoid slamming into the passenger door.

Being human, drivers make mistakes; developing habits that, when inspected, are obviously risky. How and why does this happen? They develop because they often save drivers time and effort and because the consequences aren’t immediately apparent. Nobody develops the habit of petting a skunk. But you can text while driving a hundred times without a crash. Ah, but occasion number 101!