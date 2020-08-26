Preparing for the paths ahead

A reader asked if I could address safe and courteous practices by bikers relating to encounters with those on foot. And I would have done that today but a critical event has led me to a topic of higher consequence.
On July 15, while riding her bike between Fifth and Fourth on South Higgins, Julia Johnson was struck by a driver exiting a gas station. She was dragged over 100 feet, producing serious but, thankfully, non-permanent injuries. While the driver has not currently been charged and the case is still under investigation, certain questions quickly come to mind.
Was the driver doing something illegal or irresponsible that precipitated the crash? Did Johnson share any responsibility because of any illegal or risky behavior on her part? Since details regarding this case remain out of the public arena, I won’t comment on this very unfortunate collision. Instead I’ll share some situations, links in a chain of events, that can and have produced serious injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
I’ll preface the scenarios with a saying I recently encountered: “Prepare the child for the path, not the path for the child." The author: “Anonymous.” But it could easily be a Native American proverb. This obviously references the “path of life.” Of course in the literal sense (dealing with nature), it’s not preferable, or even reasonable, to keep children safe by producing paths through the woods free of snakes, scorpions, sharp stones, quicksand and toxic plants. The preferred alternative is training children to recognize and anticipate potential hazards, infusing them with the knowledge and skills to avoid or counteract them. Now let’s transpose the earthen path to one of pavement.
Carl is driving out an alley, preparing to turn right. He’s mostly blocking the sidewalk to better look for an opening in traffic. Sue is walking toward the car from Carl’s right while he’s still looking left. With a sliver of sidewalk still open, she decides to walk past the front of the car. You know where this is going, right? Just as Sue starts going around, Carl sees an opening and takes his foot off the brake before his gaze returns forward. Fortunately, he heard the slam of her palm on his hood before he hit the gas.
Jim is confidently riding in the bike lane of westbound Fifth, approaching South Higgins; the light is green. Sarah is driving in the lane to Jim’s left and thinking about her downtown errands. As she passes Jim, his presence barely registers; he has his dedicated space — she has hers. She initiates her right turn with Jim barely a score of feet behind her. With barely one second's reaction time, he can’t avoid slamming into the passenger door.
Being human, drivers make mistakes; developing habits that, when inspected, are obviously risky. How and why does this happen? They develop because they often save drivers time and effort and because the consequences aren’t immediately apparent. Nobody develops the habit of petting a skunk. But you can text while driving a hundred times without a crash. Ah, but occasion number 101!
Defensive driving is “preparedness for the path.” Beyond obeying traffic laws, it’s understanding, and acting to safely compensate for, the predictable sloppy thinking/actions of others. It’s taught during (non-required) driver’s education, then typically forgotten in the first couple years behind the wheel. Any defensive riding education currently reaching our bicycling community seems horrendously lacking.
We’ve prepared a notable number of paths (lanes, etc.) for the bicyclist. We’re well overdue to prepare bicyclists for the “path” of the real (motoring) world. More on this next month.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.
