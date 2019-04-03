Democrats and Republicans came together in the 2017 Montana legislative session to fund the STARS Preschool pilot. That pilot not only demonstrated that high-quality preschool is in demand in communities of all sizes across the state, but that it improves school readiness for children who attend.
It is critical that we maintain the investments we have made and expand those investments to serve even more Montana kids and families.
That is why I was disappointed when the House Education Committee tabled House Bill 755, a bipartisan proposal from Republican Rep. Eric Moore to invest in preschool for Montana.
Representative Moore’s bill, co-sponsored by Democratic House Leader Rep. Casey Schreiner, would have allowed existing federally funded and state-funded pilot programs to continue serving 1,400 children for another year until a permanent system is underway. Starting in 2020, it had the potential to serve 3,000-4,000 preschoolers each year — many of whom are not being served in a high-quality program today. And it would have provided certainty for families, schools and communities that publicly funded preschool will become permanent in Montana.
Unfortunately, some folks in Capitol hallways were able to derail this bipartisan, Montana-made approach to preschool based off the assumption that it only benefits private preschool providers. But they don’t have the facts.
Fact: Of the 44 states that fund preschool, 43 do so with a mixed delivery system of public schools, Head Starts and private providers. That’s not by accident; the best practice research shows that qualified and quality providers provide great programs and get the outcomes we are looking for. With HB 755, if preschools meet our quality expectations, they will be eligible to provide preschool services.
Fact: This does not privatize public education or create charter schools. There’s a reason it’s called pre-school. This is about giving our children the social and emotional aptitude they need to succeed once they enter into kindergarten. For years we have funded programs that make private providers better and give parents the ability to afford a quality childcare option for their children before they enter kindergarten.
Fact: This is about our kids and our state’s future, and it is our kids who will benefit. By the time a child is 5 years old, the brain is mostly developed. High-quality, voluntary preschool for 4-year-olds increases school readiness and closes the achievement and opportunity gap. When students enter kindergarten ready to learn, they are more likely to succeed in school and beyond, reducing the need for precious taxpayer dollars in special education, child protection services, corrections and safety net programs.
Fact: Investing in preschool also has the immediate benefit of supporting our existing workforce, as retention of young parents in our businesses will be enhanced by increasing access to high-quality, affordable preschool. Reduced absenteeism, turnover and improved productivity of our current workforce are critical for the success of the Montana economy.
Fact: There are legislators on both sides of the aisle who care about our future and know this is the right thing to do. They have come to the table to find a way to make preschool a reality for Montana and proposed a compromise plan that would do just that for generations of Montanans.
I always have and always will be a proud supporter and defender of Montana’s public schools. Montana’s public education allowed me to go from delivering newspapers to the Governor’s Residence as a kid to actually living in it one day. Public funding for preschool, no matter how it is delivered, doesn’t degrade public education. It enhances it. We can’t let this preschool opportunity slip by. Our future leaders deserve no less.