Preserve Historic Missoula believes that a community discussion over the proposed development at Fort Missoula and the Old Post Hospital is warranted. We support the efforts to preserve the nurses quarters and hospital and the monumental effort that will be necessary to restore these historic gems. However, this development has several flaws.

The preservation of the hospital is a laudable goal. However, the plans are vague and need more detail. We would like to see final plans reviewed and approved by the Historic Preservation Commission and the Montana State Historic Preservation Office. This would ensure the restoration efforts follow appropriate guidelines.

The nurses quarters, a contributing building to the Fort Missoula Historic District, is currently being used as office space and does not appear to require much in the way of preservation treatments. PHM fully supports the preservation and adaptive reuse of this historic structure.

The Civilian Conservation Corps garage, a contributing building to the historic district, is slated for demolition. The historic structure was listed for sale with the stipulation it had to be moved. Which naturally led to a lack of any interest from a potential buyer. We would like to see this historic structure preserved instead of being demolished.

The application addresses the archaeology around the hospital and we believe their report is inadequate. There is a Native American component to the Fort's archaeology that is being ignored. It is well hidden under the intense industrial footprint and heavy landscape, but it is present and it exhibits considerable age. The developers should reconsider their approach to the archaeology of this historic place.

The developers retained an arborist and a landscape architect. Both ignore the Fort’s historic landscape. The historic landscape at Fort Missoula is a contributing resource to the historic district and it is related to two historic moments: the City Beautiful Movement, and the CCC era. The application presents drawings and even possible types of details and vegetation without noting how this will affect the existing historic landscape. We believe that the historic landscape will be irreparably harmed and will no longer be a contributing resource to the Fort Missoula Historic District.

The developers present the Fort’s historic overlay zoning section by section and their response detailing how they believe this development meets the requirements. The vague plans and architectural notes make it nearly impossible to determine if this development will adhere to the historic overlay requirements. We would note that Fort Missoula Historic District is one of only two historic districts in Missoula that has a historic overlay and we believe the overlay should be followed both in the letter and spirit of the ordinance.

Finally, in the larger picture, this development as proposed will negatively affect the historic integrity of the hospital and the Fort Missoula Historic District. While the developers will restore the hospital, the building does not exist in a bubble; the integrity of the hospital also includes the immediate surroundings. The mass, scale and poor architectural compatibility of the proposed commercial and residential structures will effectively remove the hospital's integrity of feeling, association, and setting. This could jeopardize the hospital’s standing as a contributing resource to the district even with the proposed preservation.

We support the preservation of the nurse’s quarters and the hospital. We understand these are expensive actions and we would like to see community support for these efforts. However, we have concerns about this development. The historic zoning overlay was adopted to protect the historic district at Fort Missoula. This development will cause irreparable harm to one of Missoula's oldest, largest, and finest historic districts. This development will preclude Fort Missoula from ever attaining National Historic Landmark status, which would be a real affront given its rich association with the internment camp historic period. We believe this is the appropriate time for a community wide discussion about the future of Fort Missoula.