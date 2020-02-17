President’s Day a good time to honor our higher ideals

In the last century we used to celebrate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to honor these great and brave leaders of our nation. But Congress decided to roll the two together under the Uniform Federal Holidays Act of 1971 and now we have President’s Day as a national holiday on the third Monday in February which, strangely enough, isn’t the birthday of either Washington (Feb. 22) or Lincoln (Feb. 12).
George Washington, the first president of the United States, was the general who led the revolt and armed conflict against the incredible might of the British Empire which, at the time, amassed control over a vast global network of colonies “on which the sun never set.” That the ragtag Continental Army of patriots and settlers in the New World was able to achieve freedom from the British monarchy is one of history’s most amazing military feats.
Washington became one of the Founding Fathers of the newly born nation, assisting in drafting our Constitution, a marvel of human striving for freedom of speech, religion and the press while designing a government of three co-equal but separate branches of government — executive, judicial and legislative — intended to provide checks and balances on abuses of power by any one branch.
Abraham Lincoln was born to a poor family but went on to famously educate himself by candlelight, become a lawyer, an Illinois state legislator and congressman, and president of the United States. He presided over the greatest crisis to ever envelop the nation — the Civil War.
When swept to the presidency by strong support from northern states, southern states angered at his rejection of slavery began seceding from the Union and formed the Confederate States of America and the Confederate Army, it was Lincoln who sent U.S. soldiers to quash the rebellion and make the Union whole again — a ferocious, incredibly bloody four-year conflict that took more American lives than any war before or since.
Lincoln went on to deliver his famous Gettysberg Address lauding democracy, equal rights and liberty for all. He went on to abolish slavery with his Emancipation Proclamation, putting into action the goals of his high and noble words and establishing the United States as a beacon of enlightenment for the entire world. Tragically, he was assassinated by a Confederate sympathizer while he was still in office serving the re-united nation he saved from destruction.
When it came to telling the truth, Washington was famously known for confessing to chopping down his father’s cherry and admitting it by saying, “I cannot tell a lie.” Lincoln’s adherence to the truth earned him the name “Honest Abe.” These were the men parents and teachers pointed to as role models for children, lauding their veracity and dedication to the higher ideals upon which our nation was founded.
Contrast these visionary leaders with Donald Trump, who has told more than 16,000 lies in office, attacks the free press, uses the presidency to enrich himself, and seeks not to unite us, but to turn citizen against citizen and plunge the nation into chaos. Last week he ignored the Constitution’s separation of powers and decided it was his legal right to tell the attorney general and a federal judge to back off their sentence for his equally corrupt pal Roger Stone.
This is not the man to hold up to our children as a role model of truth-telling and selfless dedication the higher ideals on which our nation was founded. And he is certainly not the president to honor on this Presidents' Day 2020.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.