President’s Day a good time to honor our higher ideals

When swept to the presidency by strong support from northern states, southern states angered at his rejection of slavery began seceding from the Union and formed the Confederate States of America and the Confederate Army, it was Lincoln who sent U.S. soldiers to quash the rebellion and make the Union whole again — a ferocious, incredibly bloody four-year conflict that took more American lives than any war before or since.

Lincoln went on to deliver his famous Gettysberg Address lauding democracy, equal rights and liberty for all. He went on to abolish slavery with his Emancipation Proclamation, putting into action the goals of his high and noble words and establishing the United States as a beacon of enlightenment for the entire world. Tragically, he was assassinated by a Confederate sympathizer while he was still in office serving the re-united nation he saved from destruction.

When it came to telling the truth, Washington was famously known for confessing to chopping down his father’s cherry and admitting it by saying, “I cannot tell a lie.” Lincoln’s adherence to the truth earned him the name “Honest Abe.” These were the men parents and teachers pointed to as role models for children, lauding their veracity and dedication to the higher ideals upon which our nation was founded.