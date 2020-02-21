President Trump’s State of the Union address shows America moving in the right direction

I believe President Trump’s State of the Union Address articulated an inspiring vision of American greatness. The president made a powerful case that his pro-growth economic policies are not only sustaining record-high levels of optimism among America’s 30 million small businesses, but also driving upward mobility among historically underrepresented minority entrepreneurs. The president’s speech gave entrepreneurs the confidence they need to make important decisions such as hiring new employees, buying new inventory, and/or expanding into a second or third location.

Small firms across the board are benefiting from this administration’s economic policies. Last year, Latino-owned small businesses saw their average revenues increase by an astounding 46%. This administration’s commitment to reducing the cost of health care, opening new international markets, providing paid family leave, and expanding access to affordable child care will further reduce barriers to entrepreneurial development and growth, particularly among minorities.

I’m especially encouraged by this president’s efforts to steer more private sector investment into more than 8,700 undercapitalized communities through Opportunity Zones. These critically important investments will help more low-income Americans climb the economic ladder and realize the American dream.

