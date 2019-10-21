Politics now is like going to the zoo.
Our present president defies all precedent. He makes the former worst holder of that office, Warren Harding, seem a statesman.
So Donald Trump occupies the baboon cage.
Elizabeth Warren, an Olive Oyl impressionist, is housed in the monkey exhibit. Why? Well, in addition to her mannerism, reminiscent of Popeye’s paramour, her antics in pretending to be Native American conjure the monkeyist tendency to imitate.
Don’t look away, she may imitate a rival, Bernie Sanders.
Now Sanders, our era’s Eugene V. Debs, enters wild-maned and roaring, reaching across a podium to consume a crowd. Lion cage?
Lastly in our group of zoo residents, Joe Biden, the eternal public servant. He parrots the words of others as does Polly. And he doesn’t want a cracker; just your vote.
So, visit the zoo of politics 2019. Keep the cages secured please.
Ed Chaberek,
Superior