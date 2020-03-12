Prioritizing commerce over environment

The Billings Gazette Editorial Board and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox want citizenry to think Washington State makes a simplistic and false claim blocking construction of coal ports. A Feb. 2 Gazette editorial claims taking the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court is “not a fight about coal; it’s about the law.” The legal action is “a test of the Commerce Clause” because Washington State is keeping “other states from doing business” and may “cause economic pain in Montana and Wyoming.”
The Gazette editorial questions “whether a state can manipulate a federal law to deny commerce” which, in this case, “unfairly targets coal.” The editors claim impartiality and fairness, having “raised concerns” about reliance on coal and “repeatedly called ... to balance our energy portfolio, ... and maximize a cheap reliable source” despite coal’s “environmental challenges.”
In 14th century England, King Edward I banned the burning of coal due to “pungent smoke.” Four hundred years later, “an energy crisis” due to increased population and deforestation reversed that decision; England became “the first western nation to mine and burn coal on a large scale” ("Coal: A Human History," by Barbara Freese).
Seven hundred years later, commerce continues to wield inordinate power, prioritizing profit at the expense of the environment. Commerce is the basis of most law. Maintaining rivers and roads to benefit commerce as shared, or common, assets followed the paths of manifest destiny in North America.
Do Gazette editors argue for fact or belief in a “global economy” and justice system? Profiteers ignored the effects of burning coal for centuries. Fact? Greed under the guise of commerce created conditions that threatened the general welfare and required legislation in 1955 (Air Pollution Control Act) later amended in 1963 (The Clean Air Act) codified in Title 42: Public Health, Social Welfare and Civil Rights. Fact? Public Law 159, Chapter 360, states, “in recognition of the dangers to the public health and welfare, injury to agricultural crops and livestock, damage to and deterioration of property, and hazards to air and ground transportation, from air pollution.” Nonetheless, Tim Fox intends to argue the laws of commerce trump protecting our shared environment. Fact?
Authors of the U.S. Constitution were explicit in Section 8 with its enumeration of powers to Congress. Unfortunately, the authors didn’t have all the facts, or ignored them, when prioritizing commerce over protection of common, or shared, assets like air and water. It took legislation in the 20th century to begin this process in the U.S. The Commerce Clause, Fox wishes to test, is third in enumerated powers to Congress; first is a fiduciary obligation to “provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.” Fact?
The Gazette Editorial Board wants Montanans to believe Washington state’s effort to stop construction of coal ports “violate(s) federal standards” and “contort(s) the issue” by using the Clean Air Act “to block coal.” The U.S. legal system based on precedence and interpretation means judges choose what they hear, then bolster their decisions on previous decisions. A judicial system open to interpretation with lifetime appointments of judiciary by an executive whose interests are commercial suggests bias toward commerce.
Protecting the general welfare of citizens and the environment in Washington State protects the health and well-being of our planet and its residents from a known toxic commodity. Fact? Pollutants discharged in Asia, carried globally by prevailing winds and water currents, impact ecosystems like the ocean, and destabilize atmospheric conditions. Fact? Burning coal accelerates climate change, thereby impacting our nation’s general welfare, not simply the economies of Montana and Wyoming. Fact? Or isn’t it that simple?
Lori Busch of Missoula has a Master of Science degree in mariculture and completed research at the Blucher Institute for Science and Surveying and the Harte Research Institute for the Gulf of Mexico, with a brief stint at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Center for Radiation Field Operations in information technology before returning to Montana in 2013 where her interests are all things environmental.