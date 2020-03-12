Prioritizing commerce over environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seven hundred years later, commerce continues to wield inordinate power, prioritizing profit at the expense of the environment. Commerce is the basis of most law. Maintaining rivers and roads to benefit commerce as shared, or common, assets followed the paths of manifest destiny in North America.

Do Gazette editors argue for fact or belief in a “global economy” and justice system? Profiteers ignored the effects of burning coal for centuries. Fact? Greed under the guise of commerce created conditions that threatened the general welfare and required legislation in 1955 (Air Pollution Control Act) later amended in 1963 (The Clean Air Act) codified in Title 42: Public Health, Social Welfare and Civil Rights. Fact? Public Law 159, Chapter 360, states, “in recognition of the dangers to the public health and welfare, injury to agricultural crops and livestock, damage to and deterioration of property, and hazards to air and ground transportation, from air pollution.” Nonetheless, Tim Fox intends to argue the laws of commerce trump protecting our shared environment. Fact?