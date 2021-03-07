PRO Act limits 'gig economy' workers' choices, flexibility

Perhaps the worst aspect of the PRO Act is one making fewer headlines: It would severely restrict workers’ choice in union membership and influence in union matters. The bill would ban the right-to-work laws that exist in 27 states (and are being considered in two more) — meaning workers nationwide could be required to join and pay a union as a condition of employment, whether they want to be in one or not. The legislation is also full of federal mandates that strip local unions and businesses of their ability to meet the unique needs of their region and its workforce.

PRO Act supporters argue the law is needed to protect the ability of workers to join strong unions and shield them from being taken advantage of at work. But workers already have the freedom nationwide to form and join unions and are largely responsible for dictating how their unions operate locally. The way to grow unions is not by forcing vast swaths of the American workforce to pay and join them, but rather, in unions offering services that make membership worth the cost.

In a span of 40 years — the duration of a career for many workers — Dolly Parton evolved from a secretary continually crushed by the “boss man” to a woman reveling in the joy and pride she’s found in “making something of (her) own.” Rather than pushing one-size-fits-all mandates upon the American workforce, Congress should ease restrictions and regulations so workers are free to make something “worthy of (their) dreaming.”

Chantal Lovell is director of policy strategy at State Policy Network. If you like this column and want to see more from this writer, or if you don't like this column and want to suggest a different columnist, let us know at oped@missoulian.com.

