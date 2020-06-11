Problem-solving Republicans aren't going anywhere

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the last few days, there have been a number of articles written by far-right extremists claiming victory over the Conservative Solutions Caucus in the 2020 Republican primary elections. In reality, the Solutions Caucus performed well in the 2020 primary election and still is a power player in the Montana Legislature.

For several sessions, there has been an ideological battle in the Republican Party. On one side are a group of far-right extremists who believe legislators should follow the orders of party bosses even if those orders are contrary to the best interests of the people of Montana. On the other side is the Conservative Solutions Caucus. The Conservative Solutions Caucus is a group of Republican legislators who believe legislators should represent the people, not the party bosses or the special interests.

In the last five sessions, our group has worked to find real solutions to the problems Montana faces. We have worked to restore fiscal responsibility to the state budget. Under our leadership, we helped pass one of the most conservative budgets in state history. Members of our group have lead the effort to increase personal responsibility in our Medicaid program, lower the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance, improve education, reduce taxes, eliminate voter fraud, rebuild failing infrastructure and improve Montana’s business climate.