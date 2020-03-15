Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November

Democrats have spent a considerable amount of time wringing their hands over the imperfections of their presidential candidates, which have become more pronounced as the field has narrowed. Now, with former Vice President Joe Biden rising phoenix-like to a commanding lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), much of the punditry has focused on the disdain young voters hold for President Barack Obama's aging wingman.

And it's not just 20-somethings who view Biden like an annoying co-worker no one ever wants to grab lunch with. Some of my more progressive colleagues on the editorial board — no spring chickens are we — have a visceral dislike for Uncle Joe.

This conjures up visions of 2016, when Democrats' lack of enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton helped Donald Trump pull off the upset of the century. To progressives, the Democratic Party appears willfully ignorant of the lessons of that campaign.

But there's a different lesson taught every four years. Moderates argue that nominating Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, would ignore the lessons of 1984, 1972 and 1964, when Democrats or Republicans handed the baton to candidates on the far left or right, respectively, and got their butts kicked.