1619 Project expands understanding of American history

The post-Civil War reconstruction era was long described as a period of massive corruption throughout the South, dominated by harsh military rule, ignorant black politicians, and exploitative northern “carpetbaggers.” This is the story that I and my peers learned in school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It was only following the Civil Rights revolution of the 1960s that these myths were questioned and the truth emerged. By the outbreak of the Civil War, the number of slaves in the U.S. had grown to just under 4 million. Highly regarded historian of the Reconstruction Era Eric Foner notes in his latest book, “slave-grown cotton was by far the nation’s most important export, and the profits generated by slavery enriched planters in the South and merchants, manufacturers, and bankers in the free states.” Indeed, American prosperity was built on the backs of African American slaves.

Foner and others have given us a much-needed corrective narrative. For a brief decade following the Civil War, free elections and true democratic rule prevailed in the South. Ex-slaves were allowed to vote and run for public office. Several served as senators and congressmen. Northern teachers and humanitarians flocked to the South, establishing schools, hospitals and other institutions designed to uplift the former slaves. Slavery was formally abolished by constitutional amendment.