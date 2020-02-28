1619 Project expands understanding of American history

In a (Feb. 14) letter to the Missoulian, Henry Fowler describes the New York Times’ “1619 Project” as some sort of Orwellian conspiracy by the “liberal elite” to brainwash America’s youth with a false narrative of America’s past. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In brief, the “1619 Project,” named after the year in which African slaves first arrived in North America, is a series of articles by a group of writers for the New York Times, along with supplemental curriculum material, designed “to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” The writings are designed to enhance traditional curricula, not replace them.
Given the fact that for more than a century following the end of Reconstruction in the South (1876), generations of American students were spoon-fed a false narrative regarding slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction Era, a revision is long overdue. That narrative created and propagated by a group of racist historians painted a picture of slavery as a rather benign institution with happy African Americans protected and uplifted by their benevolent white masters. Of course, none of the historians bothered to ask the ex-slaves how they felt about all of this.
The post-Civil War reconstruction era was long described as a period of massive corruption throughout the South, dominated by harsh military rule, ignorant black politicians, and exploitative northern “carpetbaggers.” This is the story that I and my peers learned in school.
It was only following the Civil Rights revolution of the 1960s that these myths were questioned and the truth emerged. By the outbreak of the Civil War, the number of slaves in the U.S. had grown to just under 4 million. Highly regarded historian of the Reconstruction Era Eric Foner notes in his latest book, “slave-grown cotton was by far the nation’s most important export, and the profits generated by slavery enriched planters in the South and merchants, manufacturers, and bankers in the free states.” Indeed, American prosperity was built on the backs of African American slaves.
Foner and others have given us a much-needed corrective narrative. For a brief decade following the Civil War, free elections and true democratic rule prevailed in the South. Ex-slaves were allowed to vote and run for public office. Several served as senators and congressmen. Northern teachers and humanitarians flocked to the South, establishing schools, hospitals and other institutions designed to uplift the former slaves. Slavery was formally abolished by constitutional amendment.
But once military rule was lifted, reconstruction came to a quick stop. Restored to power, the ex-slave-holders imposed harsh “Jim Crow” laws ending voting rights and, in many ways, resurrecting African American slavery through false imprisonment and hiring out of convict labor (a practice that continues to this day). It is this revised history that the “1619 Project” seeks to emphasize and make available to students.
As for the prominent historians who, according to Fowler, have debunked this “false history,” yes, it is true that the scholars he names in his letter have taken issue with some aspects of the “1619 Project.” The four signed a letter to the Times spelling out areas where they disagree. But it’s worth noting that the first line of their letter states, “We applaud all efforts to address the centrality of slavery and racism to our history.”
So, during this African American history month, I would invite folks to read up on the “1619 Project.” A Google search will quickly get you the Times essays along with the writings of others, both pro and con.
Don Spritzer of Missoula has a PhD in American history from the University of Montana.