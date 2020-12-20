Project hosts, haters share similar feelings

Missoula has made more strides than many other places, in terms of public-sector support and heroic work by nonprofits to move beyond treating shelter as the answer to homelessness and working on housing solutions.

We’re not going to Poverello Center or United Way or Hope Rescue Mission our way to the end of homelessness, or by putting people up for temporary stays in cheap motels. The answer to homelessness is housing. And there is no “one size fits all,” easy, cheap approach to housing — just like there is no “the homeless.”

We’re frustrated by stereotypes about homelessness, because, like all stereotypes, they’re inaccurate. And yet they persist, along with stories about homeless people being bused here or flocking here from other cities because we have programs to help, or that Reaching Home: Missoula’s 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness is a joke. Those stories may be popular in some circles, but they’re not factual.

And we’re angry and frustrated that we’ve been accused of wasting money on programs that don’t work — “just throwing money away” — when the facts are that too little money has been invested in programs that do work to end homelessness.

So, we feel your anger. And we understand it. Because we feel it, too.