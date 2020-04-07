Project proposes to burn, log in Rocky Mountain Front roadless area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies recently filed a lawsuit challenging a massive project to non-commercially log and/or burn 10,331 acres in the Elk and Smith Creek drainages in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on the world-famous Rocky Mountain Front. The area is naturally regenerating from the 1988 Canyon Creek fire with trees about 16 feet tall. All 10,331 acres are in an inventoried roadless area.

Grizzly bears, lynx and wolverines inhabit the area and all are listed or proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act. A 2013 article in the Canadian Journal of Zoology found that wolverines were less likely to occur at sites with logging or burned areas while field studies have documented declining detections of carnivores after large-scale logging along Telegraph Creek and the Continental Divide south of MacDonald Pass.

The Endangered Species Act requires the U.S. Forest Service to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and analyze the effects of the project on wolverines, which it has not done. That legal mandate was recently re-affirmed when we challenged the North Hebgen timber sale on Yellowstone National Park’s border on the same issue.