Project proposes to burn, log in Rocky Mountain Front roadless area

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies recently filed a lawsuit challenging a massive project to non-commercially log and/or burn 10,331 acres in the Elk and Smith Creek drainages in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on the world-famous Rocky Mountain Front. The area is naturally regenerating from the 1988 Canyon Creek fire with trees about 16 feet tall. All 10,331 acres are in an inventoried roadless area.
Grizzly bears, lynx and wolverines inhabit the area and all are listed or proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act. A 2013 article in the Canadian Journal of Zoology found that wolverines were less likely to occur at sites with logging or burned areas while field studies have documented declining detections of carnivores after large-scale logging along Telegraph Creek and the Continental Divide south of MacDonald Pass.
The Endangered Species Act requires the U.S. Forest Service to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and analyze the effects of the project on wolverines, which it has not done. That legal mandate was recently re-affirmed when we challenged the North Hebgen timber sale on Yellowstone National Park’s border on the same issue.
The project is in an inventoried roadless area that borders the Scapegoat Wilderness, even though the 2001 Roadless Rule proohibits removing trees in roadless areas except for very limited circumstances, such as a significant departure from historic natural conditions. However, the Forest Service's own landscape assessment map indicates that little of the project has significantly departed from historic conditions — a fact not disclosed to the public in the environmental analysis. The Forest Service's 2010 Landscape Assessment found that only 5% of the landscape has experienced a significant departure from historic conditions.
The project also violates the Forest Service’s own forest plan standards for lynx habitat as well as the Forest Plan requirements for protecting grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone/Primary Conservation Area.
The agency claims it is exempt from these standards because the entire project area is allegedly in the “wildland urban interface.” As defined by the Healthy Forests Act, that requires 40 houses per square mile, but here the Forest Service just made up its own wildland urban interface. Just as the agency recently admitted to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that it was illegal to do for the Telegraph project, it is also illegal in this case.
The Fort Shaw Irrigation District “adamantly opposes” the project while the Greenfields Irrigation District was even more specific on the potential deforestation impacts, writing: “In theory, water supply or overall basin runoff yields will be impaired as a result of a loss of the forest canopy. Tree stands, regardless of maturity, shelter snowpacks from the devastating effect of sublimation. Warm, dry winds can decimate and diminish the water content of snowpacks thereby decreasing the quantity of water or basin yield. Irrigation districts such as GID rely exclusively on the amount of water emanating from the mountains to satisfy our water rights. Erosion, and subsequently water quality, are issues which are directly related to deforestation and loss of ground cover. The [project] fails to adequately assess the long-term environmental impact that these burns will have regarding progressive soil erosion and sedimentation."
It’s unfortunate that the Trump administration ignores existing law. But this is the Rocky Mountain Front, an area described as “the American Serengeti” due to its incredible wildlife. Apparently we have to go to court to ensure the survival of grizzly bears, wolverines and lynx — so that’s just what we’re doing.
Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
