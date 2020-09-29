Proof of expertise

The National Research Council did not, as Folsom alleges, conclude that there was “no credible evidence” to support my research on right-to-carry laws. The panel didn’t reach any conclusion and called for more research. Its report studied over 100 different gun control proposals and came to the same non-conclusion on all of them, as the NRC virtually always does. In the ten years preceding the NRC’s 2004 “Firearms and Violence” report, there was only one dissent from the council’s previous 236 reports. My research finally drew a second dissent, so my work got more support than virtually all other NRC studies.