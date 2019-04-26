“I am so sick of this so-called opioid crisis! All you people want to do is take away the pain medications for those of us who need it just to get over the hump. I couldn’t even get the medicine that I needed after oral surgery because of people like you!” These were words spoken by a patron at a Health and Wellness Fair in Missoula this past fall. These are not uncommon emotions.
Truth be told, "people like us" are not trying to keep doctors from prescribing pain medicine to those in need; we simply want all people to be safe.
Who are we? We are members of the Missoula Prescription Drug Task Force of Missoula. The task force is inclusive of, but not limited to: Missoula City-County Health Department, Missoula Aging Services, Missoula Police Department, Skaggs School of Pharmacy at the University of Montana, Curry Health Center, Partnership Health Center, Open Aid Alliance and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health. Our mission is to educate the public on the proper use, storage and disposal of prescription medications.
Proper use: Take exactly as directed to prevent misuse and reduce risks.
Proper storage: Keep medicine locked up and stored away. Medicine that is not stored properly are at risk of being stolen or fall into the hands of small children.
Proper disposal: Unused or expired medicines have potential to be stolen and misused. Improper disposal of medications can be harmful to our drinking water.
To help raise awareness about proper disposal, the task force is coordinating a Drug Take Back Day on April 27. Community members can bring their unused or expired medications to the Southgate Mall from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
In support of the week of the Drug Take Back Day, Missoula Senior Corps from Missoula Aging Services will also distribute 800 Deterra Medication Disposal Bags to promote proper disposal of unused medications at home.
Deterra Medication Disposal Bags are pre-filled with an activated carbon that acts similarly to an emergency room charcoal treatment for overdose. These are designed to break down medication and are safe for disposing in the trash — which keeps the medicine out of the wrong hands and keeps our water clean.