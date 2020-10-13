Proposed activities would reduce survival of female grizzlies with cubs

Grizzlies are an indicator species of quality habitat for migrating wildlife, much as cutthroat trout are an indicator species for water quality. That being the case, it is particularly disturbing to find that in their final decision notice of April 2020, the Lolo National Forest approved and found "no significant impact" in the logging-thinning-burning treatment of 9,975 acres and the construction of 20.4 miles of new roading plus 51 miles of haul routes in occupied grizzly habitat at mid- to high elevations in the drainages between Soldier Creek and Butler Creek in the Ninemile Valley.

In fact, outside analyses by professional wildlife consultants for the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force found that the multiple proposed and approved activities in the Soldier-Butler project would reduce survival of female grizzlies with cubs significantly as well as threaten the presence of adult and juvenile bears. Data used by the U.S. Forest Service was, shall we say, "selectively chosen" to support their prescription that proposed activities would result in open road densities of two miles for every square mile in the project area, a ratio already twice that established by many research biologists as indicative of viable grizzly habitat, and which, in fact, threatens to be exceeded by this project. Since elk and many other large mammals have also been found to avoid roads and other forest disturbances and human activities, this does not bode well for wildlife presence in the Ninemile connectivity area. Already the Ninemile Divide running the length of the opposite side of the valley has been logged and roaded by the recent Rennic-Stark project.