Proposed rental cabins discriminatory

The proposal will also greatly expand the day-reach and fuel-reach of over-snow vehicles into the upper reaches of both forks of Bunker Creek, which are critical wildlife habitats, closed to over-snow vehicles and designated in the Forest Plan as the Alcove-Bunker proposed Wilderness. You would be creating a law enforcement nightmare far from law enforcement officers, and you are flat wrong to think that snowmobilers are going to self-police themselves and not venture into closed areas once they have the nearby fuel reserves and overnight shelter that allow them to do so.

The proposal will also greatly encourage hikers and mountain bikers to descend from Alpine Trail #7 to Bunker Park cabins, which relieve them of the need to pack shelter with them. This will essentially replace backpacking trips from Napa Point with doable day hikes and day rides to Bunker Park cabins. And lets not overlook the temptation for motorcycles, which have legal access to Crevice Lakes via Alpine #7, to make Bunker Park cabins their destination via trespass down Bunker Creek or Bruce Ridge trails — which has happened before with one of the Spotted Bear guest ranches at the overnight party destination.