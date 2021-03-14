Proposed rental cabins discriminatory

Dear Ranger Snelson;
We object in the strongest of terms to your proposal to build four rental cabins at Bunker Park, immediately outside the Bob Marshall Wilderness and the intervening strip of land that is proposed for Wilderness designation in the Flathead Forest Plan. Your proposal will replace historic primitive tent and trailer camping with cabin rentals and will discriminate against the less-advantaged.
Your proposal reeks of empire building at the expense of public resources. Your scoping notice says “Recreational use of the site sharply declined following a 2015 wildfire.” Why then are you proposing to spend taxpayer dollars to develop a little-used site, especially when the rental of already existing cabins on the Flathead has not reached capacity?
The proposal will greatly increase the season of use by providing hard-sided living quarters during the winter months. Bunker Park would likely become a snowmobile outpost where fuel can be cached for multiple days of snowmobiling in the area. Your scoping letter is wrong in claiming “the area that surrounds the cabin is open to snowmobiling from Dec. 1-March 31.” According to your maps, the areas to the east and south, across Bunker Creek, are closed to over-snow vehicles (and are either proposed or already-designated Wilderness, where mechanized uses are not allowed by the Forest Plan and/or law).
The proposal will also greatly expand the day-reach and fuel-reach of over-snow vehicles into the upper reaches of both forks of Bunker Creek, which are critical wildlife habitats, closed to over-snow vehicles and designated in the Forest Plan as the Alcove-Bunker proposed Wilderness. You would be creating a law enforcement nightmare far from law enforcement officers, and you are flat wrong to think that snowmobilers are going to self-police themselves and not venture into closed areas once they have the nearby fuel reserves and overnight shelter that allow them to do so.
The proposal will also greatly encourage hikers and mountain bikers to descend from Alpine Trail #7 to Bunker Park cabins, which relieve them of the need to pack shelter with them. This will essentially replace backpacking trips from Napa Point with doable day hikes and day rides to Bunker Park cabins. And lets not overlook the temptation for motorcycles, which have legal access to Crevice Lakes via Alpine #7, to make Bunker Park cabins their destination via trespass down Bunker Creek or Bruce Ridge trails — which has happened before with one of the Spotted Bear guest ranches at the overnight party destination.
Simply put, your proposal is an unwarranted development in a far backcountry area that is as important to fish and wildlife as the adjoining Wilderness. It will increase human use in the area and very likely be utilized by outfitters and their clients as an outpost. Your proposal stands to have significant impacts on the recreating public, which has in the past been able to camp at Bunker Park without cabin rental fees, as well as significant impacts on fish and wildlife that include threatened grizzly bear, threatened bull trout, threatened lynx, wolverine, elk, and many other species sensitive to human intrusion and most vulnerable during winter. It is also dishonest to claim you are not increasing the capacity of developed recreation sites in grizzly bear habitat when you are proposing to build four cabins, a corral, a play area, a second pit toilet, and to drill a freshwater well at Bunker Park.
Your proposal does not qualify for the use of a Categorical Exclusion from the preparation of an Environmental Assessment or an Environmental Impact Statement, due to the existence of extraordinary circumstances that include those we describe above. Please either drop this ill-conceived proposal altogether or proceed with the preparation of an EA in order to determine if an EIS is required due to significant impacts.
Keith J. Hammer is chair of the Swan View Coalition.