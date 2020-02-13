Protect Great Burn, but not from snowmobiles

A recent guest column by Dale Harris (Feb. 3) has prompted me to respond. The headline "Maintain wildness of MT-ID forest" (reference to the Great Burn area in the Clearwater National Forest) is absolutely aligned with my thinking. Couldn’t agree more.

However, if you read the column carefully you would have no doubt that the unspoken or veiled part of his comments conveyed a message: Maintain the wildness only for one specific category of user.

The “wildness” character can be maintained and still support various users that do not diminish the character of the area. Snowmobiling is a good example of what I’m referring to. Virtually zero impact on the land. Once the snow melts, all trace is removed.

There is no user conflict in the high alpine areas in the winter because the only way to get to the areas is via snowmobile. I have snowmobiled the Great Burn since 1988 and have only seen backcountry skiers twice. In both cases they accessed the area via snowmobile.