Protect Missoula kids from flavored tobacco

Dear Mayor Engen and Missoula City Council Members Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra, John Contos, Heather Harp, Jordan Hess, Gwen Jones, Julie Merritt, Jesse Ramos, Amber Sherrill, Sandra Vasecka, Bryan von Lossberg, and Heidi West,
Thank you for responding to our earlier community letter and additional calls from the Missoula community to protect our children from being targeted with candy-flavored tobacco products.
The proposed ordinance to restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco products in our community will protect Missoula kids from addictive products that harm their health and development. We urge you to vote "yes" on this vital public health measure.
As you know, Big Tobacco uses a “graduation strategy” to entice kids with these flavored products, including menthol, and puts them in bright, candy-colored packaging in the stores kids visit to get gum and candy. The flavors and the presence of product displays lead kids to try these products and become addicted to nicotine, which is harmful to youth brain development.
Right now, we are seeing epidemic levels of e-cigarette use among U.S. high school students. It's a problem that's been fueled by flavors. Nationally, 3.6 million U.S. kids use e-cigarettes, including 1 in 5 high school students (19.6%). And, here in Montana, the percentage of high school students using e-cigarettes frequently increased by 243 percent from 2017 to 2019, a strong sign of addiction.
In Montana, 33.5 percent of high school students use tobacco products. The Flavor Trap strategy is reflected in quotes from tobacco executives dating back to the 1970s and 80s. Consider this statement from Lorillard Tobacco: “The base of our business is the high school student.” Or this one from U.S. Tobacco: “Cherry Skoal is for somebody who likes the taste of candy, if you know what I'm saying.”
Today, we have not just Cherry Skoal but also cotton candy-flavored vape and Banana Smash Swisher Sweet cigarillos and many more flavored products.
Among youth, 70 percent who use e-cigarettes and 74 percent who smoke cigars say flavors are the main reason why they use these products. Also worth noting is that, in Montana, only 5 percent of adults use e-cigarettes, compared to 30 percent of youth. It's clear who the industry is targeting, and that its strategy is working.
But flavor restrictions work, too. Studies show that these public health protections can help stop kids from trying and using tobacco products that lead to addiction. A recent study in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that by 2017, the 2009 prohibition on flavored conventional cigarettes contributed to a 43 percent reduction in the probability of youth smoking.
A restriction on all products and all flavors—including menthol, which is used to target children as well as people of color, low-income users and the LGBTQ community—will save us from playing whack-a-mole as the industry comes up with new products and devices designed to skirt the rules.
Restricting the sale of these products in all locations is the most equitable and effective approach to protect our kids. If flavored products are allowed for sale anywhere in a community, kids will still obtain them from older social sources, and by asking others to buy for them. The idea that youth could still get flavored products outside the city or online shouldn't prevent Missoula from taking this action to protect its kids. Restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city will reduce youth tobacco use.
Each day of delay means more kids are targeted and become addicted to dangerous products that will harm their health. Kids who start using tobacco before age 18 are more likely to become lifelong users.
It is especially important now to protect our kids' lungs as we face increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in our state and community.
In Missoula, we value kids and a healthy community. The Flavor Trap doesn't belong in our town. Let's join nearly 300 other communities nationwide, and stop Big Tobacco from preying on our youth.
Please vote to "yes" to pass this much-needed, long-delayed health protection in Missoula.
