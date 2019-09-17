In response to a recent guest column by George Wuerthner (Sept. 11): He claims Montana has a wilderness deficit: "only 3.4 million acres ... of congressionally designated wilderness." That seems like pretty large chunk of real estate for very few users. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that between 1% and 2% of the population ever visit these remote areas. Three-point-four million acres is approximately 3.6% of the total 94 million acres in Montana (his numbers).
The understated part of his column is: "There are at least 6.3 million more (acres) ... that potentially could be designated as wilderness." He is correct in quoting these numbers. What he does not note is that most of these areas are being currently managed as de facto wilderness equivalent to the standards spelled out in the 1964 Wilderness Act.
The Forest Service, in Region 1, had adopted a management model inconsistent with the 2012 Forest Planning Rules and has eliminated all previous historic motorized recreation in most, not all, of the 6.3 million acres noted above through the forest and travel planning process. It is my understanding that this somewhat rogue policy is changing under current senior Forest Service management to align more with the 2012 planning rules.
If my understanding is correct, the changes will be going forward, not retroactively, so the 6.3 million acres under "study" designation will likely still be managed a de facto wilderness until Congress decides any of the areas does, or does not, qualify for a permanent wilderness designation.
The bottom line here is: Montana has about 9.7 million acres currently managed as wilderness. That is over 10% of total Montana land acreage. Not far behind California!
I have no quarrel with those wishing to protect wilderness characteristics. My quarrel is with those who wish to have these areas "protected" as their private recreation area. My quarrel is with those who wish to exclude uses out of areas they never access just because another form of recreation does not conform with their ideology.
I support being a good steward of the back country. I am a back country snowmobiler. It is not difficult to see that riding on a minimum of 4 feet or more of snow that melts in the spring, erasing all traces of the activity, is the least invasive form of recreation in the back country. Yet we are banned from the study areas because special-interest groups simply don’t like us. They are not in the high back country unless they get there by, you guessed it, snowmobile. You can’t find a record of decision in any forest or travel planning revision that states or qualifies that snowmobiles cause any environmental harm.
We can banter around the economic values of designated wilderness areas but I think if you were to discuss this issue with any snowmobile or mountain bike dealer they would surely point out that eliminating historic motorized and mechanized access from millions of back country acres through de facto wilderness management over the past 15 years or so has not improved their bottom line; quite the opposite.
We can protect wilderness characteristics and still share access to these areas. Equal opportunity for public lands seems reasonable.