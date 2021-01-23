Protect my son: Please vote 'no' on HB 113

I wish I had found my son help sooner but am immensely thankful I did not wait any longer. We have built trusting relationships with doctors who specialize in helping kids like him. Having access to these medical professionals has changed my son’s life in all the ways I hoped and many I did not even anticipate. I see him beginning to thrive because he can finally be who he is. As he gets farther into his transition, I realize he is the same kid he always has been, but he is also becoming a new person. He is more social, likes going places, and is much more confident. He no longer wakes up in the middle of the night anxious and terrified, I think that is because he has hope now that things will continue to get better.