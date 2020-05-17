Protect your kids’ lungs during COVID-19: Keep them off tobacco and vape

In addition to damaging lung tissue and airways, the World Health Organization warns that smoking increases the risk of viral infection transmission through increased contact of hands to the face and lips. And we know that kids who vape frequently share the products, which also increases the risk for transmission. As our state relaxes stay-at-home recommendations and kids are out more in the community during summer vacation, it’s important that they know how they are being targeted by the tobacco industry with these products and that their products are dangerous. Our state and local communities should also do more to protect them by restricting the sale of these items.