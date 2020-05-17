Protect your kids’ lungs during COVID-19: Keep them off tobacco and vape

Montanans have spent the last few months at home in an effort to stem the progress of a disease that attacks the lungs — COVID-19. This novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nearly 30 studies have now also pointed to tobacco use and vaping as risk factors for serious disease and death in those infected with COVID-19.
We have long known that smoking tobacco increases a person’s risk for respiratory infections, weakens the immune system and is a major cause of lung diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and heart disease. It should come as no surprise that the same processes that cause these tobacco- and nicotine-related health problems would weaken the body’s defenses against COVID-19.
A growing body of evidence also indicates vaping from e-cigarettes harms the lungs. Vaping delivers not just a “vapor”; it is an aerosol that deposits multiple organic chemicals such as acrolein (an insecticide), formaldehyde, benzene, heavy metals and particulate matter, among many other chemicals. Children have clearly been targeted by companies with sweet, candy-flavored e-cigarettes, cigarillos and smokeless tobacco that the tobacco industry uses as “starter products” to hook new generations. These products are packaged similarly to candy and, in some convenience stores, placed near gum, pop and sweets.
In addition to damaging lung tissue and airways, the World Health Organization warns that smoking increases the risk of viral infection transmission through increased contact of hands to the face and lips. And we know that kids who vape frequently share the products, which also increases the risk for transmission. As our state relaxes stay-at-home recommendations and kids are out more in the community during summer vacation, it’s important that they know how they are being targeted by the tobacco industry with these products and that their products are dangerous. Our state and local communities should also do more to protect them by restricting the sale of these items.
During Montana’s recent “lock down” some parents have realized their children are already addicted to tobacco or vape. These addictions are harder to hide at home than at school. The most recent Montana Youth Behavioral Survey shows that nearly 60 percent of our high school students have tried e-cigarettes and 30 percent use them regularly.
In short, an important means of protecting lungs from COVID-19 (and numerous other health problems) is to not smoke or vape. As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently put it: “There’s never been a better time to quit smoking.” Or, better yet, not start. The COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to have a wider discussion with our children about staying healthy by not smoking or vaping.
If your child is smoking or vaping, please consult your pediatrician. Help also is available from the state’s youth-focused mylifemyquit.com program, which provides cessation support via text and live chat. Adults who want to quit should consult a doctor and the Montana’s QuitLine program.
Staying smoke- and vape-free protects your health. Let’s not lose focus on keeping our lungs healthy, all the time.
Paul Smith is a pediatric pulmonologist in Missoula and Robert Merchant is a pulmonologist in Billings.
