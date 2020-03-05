Protecting public employee retirement

The Association of Montana Retired Public Employees (AMRPE) is a group of 2,500 individuals whose sole purpose is to protect the retirement rights of public employees in Montana.

Our organization went to court in 2013 to preserve Montana retirees’ Guaranteed Annual Benefit and prevailed. But once again, the retirement funds and benefits that Montanans have paid into, invested toward and earned are at risk from individuals and organizations using propaganda and partial information to influence decision-making by the Montana Legislature in 2021.

AMRPE’s goal is to provide facts and encourage honest, critical thinking and discussion among Montanans and decision-makers.

First the facts. There are 43,500 Montanans currently receiving benefits from the Montana public retirement systems. And there are another 51,000 Montanans who are not yet retired but are making contributions to the retirement systems. In total, there are almost 95,000 Montanans, or about 10% of the state’s population covered by these public retirement systems. Their retirement dollars stay in local communities buying groceries and gas, supporting main street businesses and contributing to the local economy.