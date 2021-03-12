Protecting wildlands best way to protect America's heritage

On March 10, Rep. Maloney of New York reintroduced the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) legislation into Congress. The legislation is big — it would protect 23 million acres as designated wilderness and 1800 miles of rivers as Wild and Scenic. It is visionary. But also, NREPA is the most ecologically viable way to protect the Northern Rockies' wildlands.

But it would do far more than those numbers suggest. It would provide the undisturbed habitat needed for dozens of species, including endangered lynx, wolverine, grizzly bear, bull trout and cutthroat trout.

It would protect migration corridors between the larger parcels of protected landscapes, which will be essential for maintaining species viability and movement in an age of climate change.

Why wilderness? Wilderness is an act of humility. It is a recognition that humans recognize limits. Humans have an ethical obligation to leave some natural landscapes for the other creatures living on the planet. Wilderness is not "pristine," but it is self-willed land. It is a place where biological processes are permitted to influence the land.