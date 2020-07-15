Provide funds to safely fight fires

Congress has already approved, for the first time ever, paid sick leave for federal fire crews, but it’s not clear if state or contract firefighters will qualify for it, even though we’re all usually fighting the fires alongside one another. Like most things, it’s a step in the right direction but not nearly enough.

Some leaders in Congress are saying that there’s no urgency to pass more COVID relief funds for local and state services. Montanans like me who have seen the dangerous blaze of wildfire destroy land, livestock and homes disagree. Congress needs to stop political stalling and get back to work now, before the fire season begins. Our states and towns need hundreds of billions of dollars in support just to maintain the public services that we need in this crisis. All frontline workers, including firefighters, health care workers and everybody else who’s essential to keep our country safe and functioning, deserve the protective gear, testing kits and paid sick leave to protect themselves and their families from this virus as they work day in and day out to protect our families and communities

All I’m asking of Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Congressman Gianforte is to stand up in the U.S. Capitol in Washington and say “Yes, I will defend the public services that people are depending on and approve the money necessary to keep people safe from harm.” Whether it’s COVID infection or annual wildfires, lives are at risk. We all have a responsibility to take action to do the most we can to protect one another.

Zachary J. Rubin has worked seasonally for various land management agencies for more than a decade. He lives in Coram.

