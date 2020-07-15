Provide funds to safely fight fires

Nobody has ever had to fight a forest fire in a global pandemic before, at least not in our lifetimes. But, as fire season approaches in Montana, it’s becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 will make an already dangerous job much harder.
Social distancing will require that we all make small adjustments, such as not standing in line when it’s time to grab food. But there are more serious concerns, too, like the fact that some of our experienced team leaders are older and at higher risk from COVID-19. We also likely won’t have enough protective gear or testing kits to keep us safe from exposure to the virus.
But I’m most worried about the threat to the resources that we normally use to keep other people safe. Normally when there’s a big fire, there are lots of agencies that work together to contain it. In 2017, we had firefighters from 34 different states representing federal, state and local crews collaborating to fight the Lodgepole Complex fire here in Montana. But the coronavirus that has already stolen more than 120,000 American lives is also threatening to rob state and local governments of the ability to provide services, like fighting forest fires.
State and local governments are facing an economic crisis because of COVID-19 and are already slashing public services like education and health care. While Congress has approved some money to fight fires on federal land, the state and local officials are primarily responsible for fighting the fires on public and privately owned land are being forced to cut their firefighting budgets along with everything else because of increasing demands from COVID and shrinking revenues
Congress has already approved, for the first time ever, paid sick leave for federal fire crews, but it’s not clear if state or contract firefighters will qualify for it, even though we’re all usually fighting the fires alongside one another. Like most things, it’s a step in the right direction but not nearly enough.
Some leaders in Congress are saying that there’s no urgency to pass more COVID relief funds for local and state services. Montanans like me who have seen the dangerous blaze of wildfire destroy land, livestock and homes disagree. Congress needs to stop political stalling and get back to work now, before the fire season begins. Our states and towns need hundreds of billions of dollars in support just to maintain the public services that we need in this crisis. All frontline workers, including firefighters, health care workers and everybody else who’s essential to keep our country safe and functioning, deserve the protective gear, testing kits and paid sick leave to protect themselves and their families from this virus as they work day in and day out to protect our families and communities
All I’m asking of Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Congressman Gianforte is to stand up in the U.S. Capitol in Washington and say “Yes, I will defend the public services that people are depending on and approve the money necessary to keep people safe from harm.” Whether it’s COVID infection or annual wildfires, lives are at risk. We all have a responsibility to take action to do the most we can to protect one another.
Zachary J. Rubin has worked seasonally for various land management agencies for more than a decade. He lives in Coram.
