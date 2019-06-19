* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

John B. Sullivan III chairs the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and is a resident of Missoula. MT BHA, along with Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat, Friends of the Crazy Mountains and Skyline Sportsmen, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit over public access in the Crazies.