“I believe this proposed mine will be another catastrophic event in the history of Montana hard rock mining,” said Curtis Thompson, property owner on the Smith River. Thompson has reason to worry. Recently, a national news story reported “11 out of the 12 hard rock mines that began operating in Montana since 1980 failed to meet the water quality predictions made during permitting, often resulting in drinking water contamination and harm to fisheries.”
Thompson and more than 12,500 people commented to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the mine. Although DEQ is still reviewing those comments, we know that the vast majority of Montanans who commented share concerns about the many predictable problems this mine poses. Having read the DEIS and consulted with experts in hydrology, fisheries ecology, geochemistry and mine engineering, we know people’s worries about this mine dewatering or contaminating tributaries of the Smith River for generations or centuries are legitimate. So are fears about the loss of recreation jobs, poisoning of the trout fishery, transportation and infrastructure impacts, and the prospect of another foreign-owned company making off with Montana resources while leaving behind a mess for taxpayers to clean up.
The DEIS admits that mining in the Smith headwaters would be in rock with a significant risk of producing highly acidic water contamination that could last for hundreds of years. As one geochemistry expert said, “I can’t believe Montana is even considering allowing this to be mined.” We know the proposed 80-acre paste tailings impoundment, that will hold toxic waste forever, is experimental. Similarly, we know from looking at the Australian-owned company’s hydrologic data that they’ve grossly underestimated the amount of water that will enter the mine and necessitate treated. They could be dealing with three times the amount of water they’ve estimated. Bottom line: the Black Butte mine is likely to use, pollute and treat a lot more Smith River water for far longer than the DEIS predicts.
The DEIS reclamation plan provides no information about the cost of cleanup work and no plan for inevitable expansion, including onto nearby public land where the company holds hundreds of federal mineral leases. How can Montanans, or the DEQ, know that reclamation would be adequate to protect the Smith River forever, if we don’t know the associated costs? That’s especially troubling given the all-too-common practice of mining companies leaving Montanans with multi-million-dollar cleanup bills.
Along with thousands of Montanans over the past five years, we have followed each step of this permitting process closely. We have raised scientifically-based concerns throughout the process and during public comment periods. The current DEIS shows that our concerns have been largely ignored and that this mine plan still poses unacceptable risks to the Smith River, its prized fishery, and our constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment.” As the only river in our state to earn the protection of a permitted floating season because of its incredible fishing, floating, camping, hiking and scenic values, the Smith gets into people’s blood and hearts. That’s why 10,000-plus people apply for about 1,000 permits each year. It’s why the Smith’s float season helps sustain hundreds of outdoor recreation-related jobs and an estimated $10 million in annual revenue.
It’s why we strongly urge Gov. Steve Bullock and DEQ to do their job, to protect the environmental quality of the Smith River. We will do everything possible to make sure that happens.