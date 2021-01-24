Public health and science during the COVID-19 era

Beginning a new semester has caused us to reflect on the past year. It is hard to believe that when we departed for spring break in 2020, students would not return again until the fall and our communities would face such death and disruption.

Amidst stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, we have witnessed our University of Montana colleagues work tirelessly to safely house and feed students, provide safe classrooms and create impactful learning environments. We have observed colleagues in the School of Public and Community Health Sciences and its Center for Population Health Research as they informed UM’s mitigation, testing and isolation/quarantining strategies. Our public health colleagues have also supported local, tribal and state health departments in a variety of COVID-19 response efforts. Finally, they are able to advise on vaccination strategies.

Today, there is optimism. Even during a pandemic, UM has provided a safe learning and working environment for students, staff and faculty. And now a clear plan is emerging nationally to address this raging pandemic.