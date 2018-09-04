I was proud to serve in the U.S. Army from August 1961 to 1964. Those who were around back then will recall that those were tumultuous years. The country seemed to be tearing itself apart at the seams. And the truth is, sometimes veterans were caught in the political crossfire. Although I was treated with respect on my return from Asia, many of my fellow veterans were not.
Fortunately, veterans who come home from service in Iraq and Afghanistan are welcomed as the heroes they are. Appropriately, we set our political differences aside and do what we need to do to support our troops.
Nevertheless, we again are living in extremely partisan and divided times. Although for wholly different reasons, it now feels difficult to know what we all share in common as Americans and Montanans, not as Democrats and Republicans. There are ways and places where we can put aside the acrimony.
That’s why I joined five fellow veterans in a ruck march for public lands on July 2. Four of the veterans — all Iraq and Afghanistan veterans — crossed 60 kilometers (38 miles) through some of Montana’s most unique public lands. The 60 kilometers represented the 60 great American national parks. I joined the group along with a fellow Vietnam-era veteran in the last mile.
We did the ruck march because we and most other Americans love our great public lands. We did it because we all have this in common. We believe standing up for our public lands is really not controversial. And shouldn’t be. It should not be political nor partisan. If we take our public lands for granted, we risk losing access.
If you think our public lands aren’t at risk — think again. In recent years we’ve seen reckless proposals to transfer our public lands, which would almost certainly cause some lands to be sold to the highest bidder. Congress has failed to reauthorize and permanently fund one of the most important public lands programs in the nation: the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Without this program, massive areas of public land could become inaccessible to the public. This program expires on Sept. 30, 2018.
It was inspirational to join these other veterans for the ruck march. They crossed through some spectacular public lands, only miles from Glacier National Park, and did not see another person for the first four hours of the march. You can read more about the march in a story printed in the Daily Interlake and on Montana Public Radio.
We veterans plan to continue our efforts to speak up on the importance of public lands. If you are a veteran, or support veterans and would like to follow our efforts, “like” the Montanans for National Security page on Facebook or contact us through our website at: montanansforsecurity.org.