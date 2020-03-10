Public lands collaboration process: Failing Management 101

Collaboration is a process of playing two sides against each other in order to create enough guilt in one or all parties that a compromise is reached. Applied to public lands, the problem is that it is specifically not based on science or best available data, thus eliminating the concept of best management practices and long-term needs of the resource to maintain the natural values. It becomes about "me, now."

Collaboration is not about right and wrong or about intrinsic values. It’s a cop-out on the part of environmental groups that sully their reason for existence in order to be politically correct.

Ultimately, it’s a process that gives validity to those whose activities are either illegal, incompatible or so damaging to public resources that they have been or are being restricted for that very reason. Within normal data- and science-driven decision-making processes of land management agencies — the goal thereof, anyway — these peoples’ views lack substance and shouldn’t be incorporated into management.