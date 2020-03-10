Public lands collaboration process: Failing Management 101

Collaboration is a process of playing two sides against each other in order to create enough guilt in one or all parties that a compromise is reached. Applied to public lands, the problem is that it is specifically not based on science or best available data, thus eliminating the concept of best management practices and long-term needs of the resource to maintain the natural values. It becomes about "me, now."
Collaboration is not about right and wrong or about intrinsic values. It’s a cop-out on the part of environmental groups that sully their reason for existence in order to be politically correct.
Ultimately, it’s a process that gives validity to those whose activities are either illegal, incompatible or so damaging to public resources that they have been or are being restricted for that very reason. Within normal data- and science-driven decision-making processes of land management agencies — the goal thereof, anyway — these peoples’ views lack substance and shouldn’t be incorporated into management.
It’s irresponsible to think that resolution of management needs and the future of our public lands has nothing to do with something far broader than "vocal locals." Agencies use it to avoid doing the necessary work that is required of them through well-established legal and regulatory mandates. So-called public interest groups on all sides use it as a way to raise money and their profile. The politically motivated use it to reach another successful failure of achieving the lowest common denominator.
You have free articles remaining.
The most guilty collaborators are the environmental groups that defy everything they claim to stand for in order to curry political favor, new donations or something equally as shallow. It is unconscionable. These groups should not be selling, as my writing prof coined it, "the last best place" down the river.
In many places high-impact activities have intensified to where they’re no longer compatible with long-range land management of agencies to meet their obligations of conserving the resource. Thus comes "collaboration" to justify misuse of the landscape. Best management practices, using science and best available data, don’t allow high-impact users the unlimited access they desire to meet self-centered, short-term recreation desires.
Collaboration shouldn’t be based on a "me, now" approach. It only works if everyone agrees that it’s about what’s best for the long-term values of the resource. There are infinite examples of those entering into collaborative processes for all the wrong reasons. These lofty ideals are lost in practice, disappointingly.
A Montana example of how wrong this now-popular approach to addressing land management via collaboration is exemplified by the Gallatin Forest Partnership. The Gallatin Range, adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, is a keystone of the Yellowstone ecosystem, the last essentially intact temperate ecosystem on our earth. There is nothing more short-sighted than to undermine environmental protections on an integral part of one of the original dozen World Heritage Sites to please users who have no appreciable respect for the global importance of this ecosystem or the future of what little remains of our natural heritage.
A longtime Montana conservationist wrote that if the future is to be determined by citizen collaborations, then a parallel track should be implemented based on science that would evaluate natural characteristics of the landscape. This track should consider the long-term future of the natural resources and recommend management actions to protect and maintain these values so future generations will experience a natural landscape as we did because of the efforts of those who have gone before.
Wait! Isn’t that what current laws and regulations already require of land managers? Isn’t that what environmental groups say they believe in?
Rick Meis helped form the Bozeman-based Madison Gallatin Alliance, was a co-author of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness proposal, and was president of the MGA when the bill was passed by Congress.