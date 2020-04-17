Public lands more precious than ever

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montanans are doing our part in this very difficult time to help each other out and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We come together and look out for each other, as we always have in times of crisis, and in this case that means practicing social distancing to slow the spread of this disease.

It is times like this that we, as Montanans, are even more appreciative of our public mountains and foothills, forests and prairies, and rivers and streams. Montanans recreate in the outdoors at as high of a rate as any state, and last year’s Conservation in the West poll found that 80% of us identify as outdoor recreation enthusiasts. It’s a huge reason we live here. Simply put, it’s who we are as Montanans.

These are the public lands that we all cherish. They’re the places we go to hunt and fill our freezers in the fall. They’re the places we go to fish, hike or watch wildlife. They provide us solitude and a respite from the daily grind of work.

While we appreciate the millions of acres of federal lands that we enjoy, just as important are the state public lands. Our state Departments of Natural Resources and Conservation and Fish, Wildlife and Parks lands are incredible for their wildlife habitat and recreation values. And they often adjoin federal lands, providing a bigger footprint and access to vast swaths of public lands.