Public safety requires early end to trapping season

Across the nation, people are feeling isolated by the COVID-19 spread. In Montana, the governor has closed stores, restaurants and all non-essential locations to stop the spread of this virus. As a result, people are exercising the one option they have to maintain their health and sanity — spending time outdoors.

This ability to hike, fish, boat and recreate has taken on a more important role than ever, but once again our right to recreate is colliding with those who feel they own our public lands — trappers.

In the past few weeks in Montana, a dog was caught in what may be an illegal trap at the Fairweather Fishing access site in Gallatin County. Bean survived with minor injuries. But as people continue to get outdoors, we have now heard of traps being set near the Spokane Bay Trail east of Helena, a popular trail for people and their dogs to enjoy time outdoors.

Here in Missoula, a dog died horrifically in a conibear trap by the Clark Fork river in December. Last week, I encountered trappers at the Harpers Bridge fishing access site who were heading out to check beaver traps along the Clark Fork River.

The question remains, how many people in our community are aware of these traps and how many more dogs must die before we see action to protect public safety?