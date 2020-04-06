Public safety requires early end to trapping season

Across the nation, people are feeling isolated by the COVID-19 spread. In Montana, the governor has closed stores, restaurants and all non-essential locations to stop the spread of this virus. As a result, people are exercising the one option they have to maintain their health and sanity — spending time outdoors.
This ability to hike, fish, boat and recreate has taken on a more important role than ever, but once again our right to recreate is colliding with those who feel they own our public lands — trappers.
In the past few weeks in Montana, a dog was caught in what may be an illegal trap at the Fairweather Fishing access site in Gallatin County. Bean survived with minor injuries. But as people continue to get outdoors, we have now heard of traps being set near the Spokane Bay Trail east of Helena, a popular trail for people and their dogs to enjoy time outdoors.
Here in Missoula, a dog died horrifically in a conibear trap by the Clark Fork river in December. Last week, I encountered trappers at the Harpers Bridge fishing access site who were heading out to check beaver traps along the Clark Fork River.
The question remains, how many people in our community are aware of these traps and how many more dogs must die before we see action to protect public safety?
Right now, Fish, Wildlife and Parks could show both leadership and action by ending the trapping season early. Trapping is not essential. It serves no purpose but recreation. It amounts to torture for unsuspecting wildlife, often species that are not targeted. In Missoula, Footloose Montana has called for an end of trapping in the urban interface of our community so that more companion animals are not injured or killed. We all deserve the right to enjoy public lands without fear of steel traps and snares.
From Kelly Island to areas near Fort Missoula, from Maclay Flats to places like Council Grove State Park, traps are permitted. Any state fishing access point has setbacks on the land, but not the water, so the danger remains.
Wildlife belongs to all citizens, most of whom want to see beaver, otter, pine marten and other wildlife living and thriving rather than being trapped by a small minority who make our outings on our public lands perilous.
Given the importance of people enjoying some time outdoors to deal with the stress and uncertainty of our current situation, common sense says Fish, Wildlife and Parks should act on behalf of public safety. This non-essential trapping season should be ended. Then perhaps we can begin the serious conversation about making our community safe and ending trapping permanently in our urban interface. We are not taking people off the land, we are reclaiming the land for the vast majority of people who want to recreate in peace, not fear.
Please take time to request that the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission (fwcomm@mt.gov) mandate removal of all traps from public lands during this health crisis when it is so important for people to get outdoors and hike, untroubled, on our lands.
Stephen Capra is the executive director of Footloose Montana.
