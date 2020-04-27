Public safety update from Missoula County's sheriff

The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center are also working to meet the challenges of this pandemic to minimize impacts to our communities. The flexibility and great work by our patrol deputies, detectives, detention staff, administrative staff, and search and rescue volunteers has allowed us to continue to protect and serve, complete time-sensitive civil process, issue warrants, process online concealed weapon permits, maintain a healthy jail, and other vital services.

Early planning and consideration, not only of the well-being of our staff, but our commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of our communities, has allowed implementation of a work schedule permitting personnel, not just those identified as at risk, to work from home while maintaining an active workforce within the office and in our communities. Wellness stations were set up and implemented for all staff, in all locations, to observe their temperature, consider their well-being, and self-assess if they have any symptoms that could have an impact, not only on co-workers, but on the public they serve.