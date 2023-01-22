Public Wildlife Private Lands Committee: Improving private land access

Access to our favorite lands to hunt and fish in Montana is constantly changing and always of passionate interest. Public lands are experiencing greater use while access on private properties we have historically enjoyed and maybe taken for granted is challenged. Factors contributing to this situation include changes in ownership of agricultural property, landowner fatigue with hunter pressure and behavior, financial stresses for agricultural operations and habitat/range conditions across public lands.

The Private Land/Public Wildlife (PL/PW) Advisory Council, appointed by Gov. Gianforte, and comprised of sportsmen/women, landowners and outfitters, is tasked with reviewing the hunter access programs, assessing hunter-landowner-outfitter relations and providing recommendations for improvement and development of such. Throughout 2022, we have reviewed all access programs and have made the following recommendations to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Montana Legislature and Gov. Gianforte.

With over 7 million acres enrolled, The Block Management (BMA) Program is very popular among resident and nonresident hunters. Hunter and landowner satisfaction remains strong. There is great demand from the public and pressure on the resource. PL/PW has identified the need to make Block Management payments to cooperators more financially competitive with today’s values. The annual payment total is capped at $25,000. There were 1,308 landowners contracting over 603,507 hunter days in 2022. Twenty are over the cap calculated at $13 per hunter day (1,923 hunter days). PL/PW through FWP, has recommended increasing the cap to $50,000 annually. If enacted by the 2023 Legislature, we believe this increase makes the payment more reflective of today’s market value for impact/access, while encouraging long-term cooperators to stay in the program and encourage new enrollees to sign up.

The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, also known as “454 Agreements,” was created by the 2001 Legislature when it passed HB 454. The original 454 Agreements (adopted in 2001) allowed a landowner to receive an either-sex (bull) elk license/permit valid only on their property in exchange for allowing four public either-sex (bull) hunters. It garnered low interest. In response to the low participation and to encourage more landowner participation to increase public access, HB 637 in 2021 changed the ratio from 4:1 to 3:1 for each landowner permit received and allowed the landowner to pick the first public hunter. Hunters were allowed, at the discretion of the landowner, to harvest a bull or antlerless elk. These changes attracted 13 landowners in 2021, with family members or full-time employees receiving 28 nontransferable either-sex elk licenses/permits. The cooperating landowners allowed a minimum of 84 public hunters. All allowed at least one either-sex hunter and two antlerless elk hunters on their property. In addition, some landowners collectively allowed approximately 742 additional elk hunters onto their properties. While somewhat controversial, the result has been increased opportunity for public hunters where no access previously existed and more elk harvested. PL/PW has recommended to tweak the current EHA agreement to make the first public hunter a “like tag or permit” (either-sex/bull permit) to be randomly selected by FWP.

Other recent concerns involve efforts to address the issue of hunter behavior and ultimately hunter/landowner relations. While only a small percentage of hunters exhibit poor behavior, such as trespass and road damage, ramifications of this behavior impacts every hunter. There has been much discussion and work on offering enhanced hunter education to address these concerns and possibly requiring this to access private property in programs like Block Management. Would stronger penalties for violations be effective?

The interaction and relations between hunters, landowners and outfitters are critical to the successful management of all wildlife in our great state. The unique composition of Montana’s private and public lands requires all of us to “work together” to achieve the best result. We all must understand the issues and challenges, inform ourselves on facts, give our input, then listen to each other, to form good ideas creating lasting solutions. We look forward to your comments and thoughts in future PLPW meetings.