Put yourself in shoes of health care workers

For business owners and their employees, the idea of possibly having to shut down again is of course frightening, and that fear often leads to anger. Some of the anger may get directed at people whose job it is to help us contain the virus. Public health mandates may indicate that things need to shut down for a while. The consensus among the world’s best epidemiologists is that we must use the tools we have at our disposal: social distancing, hand washing, wearing face masks, staying home — all to control the spread of the virus. If we do not, the situation will continue to get worse. More people will suffer and even die.

This is a time when we need to support each other. We need to support our community health workers, whether in clinics, hospitals, testing centers, health departments. People need to be encouraged, not discouraged or disparaged. We especially need strong leadership from the “higher ups” — the city council, the mayor, the governor — to say, “This is real. This is what we all have to do in the short term to save lives, and to make things better in the long term. This is not political, this is science.” Period. End of story.